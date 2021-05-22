As BTS’s ‘Butter’ breaks group’s own record, it’s raining memes online

As fans celebrated the Butter music video crossing 110 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, many hashtags surrounding BTS were trending online.

Global pop-stars Bangtan Boys aka BTS dropped their latest single ‘Butter’ on Friday and left fans across the globe in a frenzy. Smashing most of it’s own records, the new summer track released by the K-Pop group has taken the social media by storm, triggering a hilarious meme-fest to celebrate the group’s latest achievement.

With the group’s second English language track after 2020’s megahit ‘Dynamite’, BTS broke their own record for the biggest music video Premiere on YouTube. According to the video-streaming platform, “BTS has one-upped its own record!” On their blog, YouTube confirmed that ‘Butter’ Official MV has “set a new all-time record for the biggest YouTube music video Premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrents”.

Previously in August 2020, their first full-English track registered over 3 million peak concurrents. “They now hold the #1 and #2 spots for the biggest YouTube Premieres to date,” the company wrote on its blog.

Although the platform hasn’t released the official data for the 24-hour YouTube debut record given its meteoric premiere, with already over 125 million views, fans are sure it has broken the previous record held by Dynamite, which racked up 101.1 million views on its first day.

As fans celebrated the Butter MV crossing 110 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, many hashtags surrounding BTS are trending online. Along with the main #BTS_Butter, #Butter100M and ‘BTS vs BTS’ dominated trends worldwide. Now, Army, BTS’s fans are worried how they’ll beat this record the next time.

For Dynamite, BTS received its first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Although the band did not win the award, their virtual performance at the ceremony was highly praised.

BTS is a seven-member South Korean band that includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.