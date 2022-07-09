scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

It’s purple magic as Google, YouTube mark BTS ARMY’s ninth birthday

With a special pop-up surprise on the Google search page and a virtual art tour, pop supergroup BTS wished their fans Happy Birthday in a grand, yet unique way.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2022 12:53:37 pm
July 9 marks the day when BTS' fandom was officially named as ARMY. (Source: BigHit Music)

For the global pop supergroup BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan dominating trends on Google is nothing new. However, on Saturday their fans, also known as the ARMY, were pleasantly surprised to see special popups in their honour on Google’s search page.

Yes, to celebrate the ninth birthday of the fandom, the tech giant decided to throw a special surprise party filled with balloons and personalised messages, and fans certainly can’t get enough of it.

Also Read |Airports around the world tweet BTS’ lyrics, #AirportTwitter sparks joy among ARMY

On July 9, which marks the date the fans got their official name ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth), Google launched the special event with animated purple balloons ready to be popped. The BTS fandom has long been associated with the colour purple. If you key in ‘BTS’ on the search engine today, a purple heart icon appears next to the BTS header on the upper left-hand side of the results page, for both mobile and desktop.

When popped, the round purple balloons shower confetti and splash the colour on the page. Microphones can be seen in some of the balloons, which when popped reveal handwritten birthday wishes from each of the seven members as their voice plays in the background, wishing the fans. The microphones also correspond to each member’s actual mic. “I Purple You” their voices say in what is the fandom’s equivalent of ‘I Love You’.

“BTS has such a positive energy, and we wanted to bring a bit of that to Search,” Elissa Wolf, Google’s lead delight features software engineer, said in a statement provided to Variety. “I’m a fan myself, so I was thrilled to be able to work on this project!”

As fans were more than delighted to see the surprise, it turned out that Google had other special gifts lined up for ARMYs around the world. Google Arts & Culture also marked ARMY’s birthday with a unique collaboration with the band. Through “BTS x Street Galleries”, a collaboration that takes fans on a Street View tour of the cities and buildings that hold special memories for BTS, each member talks about artwork closer to their heart.

At each of the 14 locations, fans can create their own Street Gallery with artworks curated by members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, V, Jimin and Jung Kook. With exclusive photographs and special anecdotes, fans can enjoy virtual tours and even create their own.

However, that’s not all. YouTube also wished fans on their birthday by releasing the teaser for #MyBTStory challenge. With the recent release of their anthology album Proof, BTS had teamed up with YouTube Shorts to exclusively host a month-long challenge, where they invited ARMY around the world to share their most unforgettable BTS memories. As the challenge wrapped up on Saturday, a special ARMY tribute video is set to be released on July 13.

Met with numerous gifts and events, ARMYs have been expressing their gratitude and love for the band saying they are “most pampered and loved”.

On the work front, the band, who are now focusing on their individual projects in Chapter 2 of their journey, are also getting ready for a concert in October.

