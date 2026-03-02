‘More powerful than sleep medicines’: Bryan Johnson reveals a 10-minute ritual for better sleep

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur popular as a longevity influencer, recently shared insights on better sleep, sharing three important tips to help one fall asleep easily. Johnson has long been advocating lifestyle habits that might contribute to slow ageing.
In a new podcast, the 47-year-old entrepreneur shared “must-dos” to get the best sleep possible. “Reading a book for 10 minutes before bed is as powerful as sleep medication, on some metrics, it’s even more powerful than sleep meds,” he said, underscoring the impact of a calming pre-sleep ritual.
Johnson also stressed the importance of meal timing. “Have your final meal of the day 4 hours before bed… when your body has that distance it will lower its body temperature, your blood glucose will be down, melatonin is produced, and it gets the body in a more relaxed state,” he added.
Further, he mentioned a strict wind-down routine, adding, “You need like an hour wind-down routine… if your bedtime is 10 pm, when 9 pm comes, turn off all the screens and spend that hour doing things that relax you… anything but be on your screen.”
Watch here:
Bryan Johnson reveals that water from glass bottles has MORE microplastics than water from plastic bottles
”When you look at the data, the microplastics don’t come from the glass, they come from the lid and it’s the paint that goes in the lid and then it chips off”
”That’s… pic.twitter.com/ZNpIkS5eiR
— Mikli (@CryptoMikli) March 1, 2026
With nearly two million views, Johnson’s stance has since gone viral. Several users reacted to it, with one commenting, “I think for 90% of people seeing this, simply turning of the phone one hour before bed will bring results that will absolutely blow their minds – definitely blew mine.” Another user wrote, “The four-hour food gap is the hardest to start but it’s what finally stopped my 2 AM wakeups. it’s wild how much a quiet stomach changes sleep depth.”
“Bryan’s definitely right about the book tip. Even if I am stupid and I use my iPad till 10 minutes before I need to sleep, I can be asleep in 10 minutes if I pick up that book. No question,” a third user reacted.
Earlier, Johnson shared 10 habits to ‘master’ for a healthy 2026. “They read as simple. I promise they’ll change your life. Make them non-negotiable life habits. Do them every single day. Once you establish the habits, it is very easy to maintain. Stick with it for two weeks and start getting the dividends,” he wrote on X.