‘More powerful than sleep medicines’: Bryan Johnson reveals a 10-minute ritual for better sleep

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur popular as a longevity influencer, recently shared insights on better sleep, sharing three important tips to help one fall asleep easily. Johnson has long been advocating lifestyle habits that might contribute to slow ageing.

In a new podcast, the 47-year-old entrepreneur shared “must-dos” to get the best sleep possible. “Reading a book for 10 minutes before bed is as powerful as sleep medication, on some metrics, it’s even more powerful than sleep meds,” he said, underscoring the impact of a calming pre-sleep ritual.

Johnson also stressed the importance of meal timing. “Have your final meal of the day 4 hours before bed… when your body has that distance it will lower its body temperature, your blood glucose will be down, melatonin is produced, and it gets the body in a more relaxed state,” he added.