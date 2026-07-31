‘Have I taken this too far?’: Bryan Johnson on his anti-ageing quest

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who has become widely known for spending millions each year in pursuit of a longer life, has hinted that he may be rethinking his extreme anti-ageing journey. The comment caught many by surprise, considering he has built his public image around an uncompromising longevity routine.

“Been thinking things over and wonder if i’ve taken this whole longevity thing too far,” Johnson, 47, wrote in a post on X.

Read the post:

been thinking things over and wonder if i’ve taken this whole longevity thing too far — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 30, 2026

His Blueprint programme involves a highly structured lifestyle, hundreds of daily supplements, strict sleep habits and continuous health monitoring, all aimed at slowing the ageing process.

The post comes only weeks after Johnson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis, a chronic condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the stomach lining.

Johnson said there is no known cure for the disease and that he intends to keep a close watch on his condition and explore any promising treatments that may emerge.

His diagnosis sparked widespread discussion online. While many wished him well, others questioned whether years of pushing the limits of anti-ageing science had ultimately been worth it.

‘You’re becoming a teenager’

His latest post reignited that conversation, with users flooding the comments section with jokes and observations.

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“This would be funnier if you’d said it when you were 3000 years old,” one person wrote.

“You’re becoming a teenager, doubting yourself. keep going. I can’t wait to see the baby phase,” another joked.

“Brother, i think the question you’re wrestling with is whether we should spend our time trying to live longer, or spend the time we have here on earth making it as meaningful and fulfilling as possible,” a third user offered a more reflective take.

Another user summed it up by calling it a “Quarter life crisis.”

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Over the years, his pursuit of longevity has repeatedly made headlines.

Among the most talked-about aspects of his routine have been plasma transfusions involving his son, extensive organ monitoring, advanced medical imaging and a range of experimental procedures designed to slow the body’s ageing process.