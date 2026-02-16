Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results

Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt (Source: Instagram/Bryan Johnson)

Anti-ageing champion Bryan Johnson recently took a 40-hour break from social media. In an X post, Johnson shared that his social media “fast” produced noticeable improvements in his mental and physical well-being.

Johnson shared that it was the longest time he had stayed off social media platforms in years. Reflecting on the experience, he said the effects were immediate and measurable.

“I noticed a calmed nervous system, improved sleep, better exercise performance, boosted mental clarity, better mood and greater presence,” he wrote, calling the experiment “a powerful longevity therapy; exactly what the evidence predicts.”

Johnson, known for his anti-ageing research and strict health routines, compared social media use to consuming junk food. “The time away showed me that social media has similar effects on my body and mind as junk food,” he wrote.