Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results

Anti-ageing champion Bryan Johnson recently took a 40-hour break from social media. In an X post, Johnson shared that his social media “fast” produced noticeable improvements in his mental and physical well-being.
Johnson shared that it was the longest time he had stayed off social media platforms in years. Reflecting on the experience, he said the effects were immediate and measurable.
“I noticed a calmed nervous system, improved sleep, better exercise performance, boosted mental clarity, better mood and greater presence,” he wrote, calling the experiment “a powerful longevity therapy; exactly what the evidence predicts.”
Johnson, known for his anti-ageing research and strict health routines, compared social media use to consuming junk food. “The time away showed me that social media has similar effects on my body and mind as junk food,” he wrote.
Further, Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt. “Watching myself detox from social media, the pattern reminded me of overcoming a food addiction,” he wrote.
According to him, stepping away revealed how much mental space social media had been occupying. He noted that the habit of checking timelines, comments, and post performance often filled idle moments. “I was unaware of how much cognitive space social media was occupying,” he said.
He went on to share that he plans to continue the practice by taking a weekly social media break from Friday evening to Sunday evening, inviting others to try the same schedule. “I’m going to continue with the weekly social media fast and invite you to do it with me,” he wrote.
I completed a 40 hr social media fast.
It’s the longest I’ve been off in years.
What I noticed:
> calmed nervous system
> improved sleep
> improved exercise performance
> boosted mental clarity
> better mood
> greater presence
In short, a powerful longevity therapy.…
— Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) February 15, 2026
The post garnered a wave of reactions, with a social media user lauding his hack. “Best health and productivity hack ever. For 3 weeks now, I started sleeping at 10pm and waking up at 5am for 6am gym and work at 8am. Once or twice a week of social media. Really does wonders to my physical and mental health,” the user said.
“I did it for almost 12 days around Christmas and it was a real treat,” another user commented. “Just wait until you master yourself and the outside world doesn’t influence or harm you at all,” a third user reacted.
