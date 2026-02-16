Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results

Bryan Johnson shared that it was the longest time he had stayed off social media platforms in years.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 01:48 PM IST
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guiltBryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt (Source: Instagram/Bryan Johnson)
Make us preferred source on Google

Anti-ageing champion Bryan Johnson recently took a 40-hour break from social media. In an X post, Johnson shared that his social media “fast” produced noticeable improvements in his mental and physical well-being.

Johnson shared that it was the longest time he had stayed off social media platforms in years. Reflecting on the experience, he said the effects were immediate and measurable.

“I noticed a calmed nervous system, improved sleep, better exercise performance, boosted mental clarity, better mood and greater presence,” he wrote, calling the experiment “a powerful longevity therapy; exactly what the evidence predicts.”

Johnson, known for his anti-ageing research and strict health routines, compared social media use to consuming junk food. “The time away showed me that social media has similar effects on my body and mind as junk food,” he wrote.

Further, Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt. “Watching myself detox from social media, the pattern reminded me of overcoming a food addiction,” he wrote.

According to him, stepping away revealed how much mental space social media had been occupying. He noted that the habit of checking timelines, comments, and post performance often filled idle moments. “I was unaware of how much cognitive space social media was occupying,” he said.

He went on to share that he plans to continue the practice by taking a weekly social media break from Friday evening to Sunday evening, inviting others to try the same schedule. “I’m going to continue with the weekly social media fast and invite you to do it with me,” he wrote.

See the post here:

Also Read | Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom

The post garnered a wave of reactions, with a social media user lauding his hack. “Best health and productivity hack ever. For 3 weeks now, I started sleeping at 10pm and waking up at 5am for 6am gym and work at 8am. Once or twice a week of social media. Really does wonders to my physical and mental health,” the user said.

Story continues below this ad

“I did it for almost 12 days around Christmas and it was a real treat,” another user commented. “Just wait until you master yourself and the outside world doesn’t influence or harm you at all,” a third user reacted.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Nicobar Mega Project
NGT clears Nicobar mega project, cites ‘adequate safeguards’ in environmental nod
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Yogita Aaryamann
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement