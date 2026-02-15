Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too

Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same (Image source: @bryanjohnson/X)

Entrepreneur and longevity expert Bryan Johnson sparked a conversation about screen time after announcing a short hiatus from social media, arguing that even brief breaks can benefit mental health and overall well-being.

Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same. Posting on X, he said that short social media pauses can help lower anxiety, ease depressive symptoms and improve sleep, while also reducing loneliness and the fear of missing out.

He also invited his followers to join the weekend experiment and report back on their experiences.

“I am quitting social media for 36 hours. Taking breaks from social media can reduce anxiety by 16%, depression by 25%, and insomnia by 15%. Also lessening loneliness & FOMO. Start: Friday 7pm, End: Sunday 6am. Join me and report back on Sunday,” Johnson wrote.