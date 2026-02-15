Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too

Entrepreneur and longevity expert Bryan Johnson sparked a conversation about screen time after announcing a short hiatus from social media, arguing that even brief breaks can benefit mental health and overall well-being.
Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same. Posting on X, he said that short social media pauses can help lower anxiety, ease depressive symptoms and improve sleep, while also reducing loneliness and the fear of missing out.
He also invited his followers to join the weekend experiment and report back on their experiences.
“I am quitting social media for 36 hours. Taking breaks from social media can reduce anxiety by 16%, depression by 25%, and insomnia by 15%. Also lessening loneliness & FOMO. Start: Friday 7pm, End: Sunday 6am. Join me and report back on Sunday,” Johnson wrote.
See here:
I am quitting social media for 36 hours.
Taking breaks from social media can reduce anxiety by 16%, depression by 25%, and insomnia by 15%. Also lessening loneliness & FOMO.
> Start: Friday 7pm
> End: Sunday 6am
Join me and report back on Sunday.
— Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) February 14, 2026
His post quickly drew attention, drawing a range of reactions. Some users embraced the idea as a realistic way to reset unhealthy digital habits. Others questioned whether temporary breaks genuinely tackle the deeper challenges tied to social media use.
“That is a brilliant initiative! A 36-hour digital detox is the perfect way to reclaim your focus and peace. Unplugging allows your mind to reset and truly live in the moment. I’ll be right here when you return—enjoy the quiet and the extra mental space!” a user wrote.
“The statistics on anxiety and depression are a clear warning light we’ve been ignoring for years. Stepping away for a weekend is a simple diagnostic test: if it feels impossible, you need the break more than anyone else,” another user commented. “The insomnia stat is underrated. Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin by up to 58%, and late-night scrolling delays sleep onset by 30+ min. A 36hr reset probably does more for sleep architecture than most supplements people are buying,” a third user reacted.
Shark Tank India Season 5 featured the founders of 3 Sisters, a new-age beverage brand specializing in non-alcoholic beers. Despite their impressive growth trajectory, the 'sharks' were not convinced due to the brand's expansive product range. The founders, who appeared confident, faced criticism and sharp feedback from Varun Alagh, Viraj Bahl, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Kunal Bahl.