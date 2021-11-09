scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: Brothers surprise man on 60th birthday, his heartwarming reaction melts netizens

"His daughter posted a sweet follow up video of him tearing up as he read the comments people left on TikTok," the post added.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 9, 2021 1:57:17 pm
Man's reaction to brothers surprising him on his 60th birthday goes viral, cute video, trending, trending globally, indian express, indian exoress newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered over 6,000 views on the microblogging website.

A heartwarming video of a man breaking down after being surprised by his brothers on his 60th birthday has moved netizens after the clip went viral on social media. In the 54-second clip, which was originally shared by the man’s daughter on TikTok, the man is seen walking into a room and being shocked to see his brothers standing together to welcome him.

ALSO READ |Australian cop takes in pet rooster of little boy fighting leukaemia, netizens cheer his gesture

“SURPRISE!!! His brothers flew from Massachusetts to Florida to surprise him for his 60th birthday!” read the caption of the post reshared by popular social media account GoodNewsCorrespondent.

Watch the video here:

“His daughter posted a sweet follow up video of him tearing up as he read the comments people left on TikTok,” the post added, as the clip featured the emotional father reading aloud the positive responses to the viral clip.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 6,000 views on the microblogging website with many moved by the man’s reaction. Some were also at awe of the man’s physique and refused to believe he was 60-year-old.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Nov 09: Latest News