Watch: Brothers surprise man on 60th birthday, his heartwarming reaction melts netizens

A heartwarming video of a man breaking down after being surprised by his brothers on his 60th birthday has moved netizens after the clip went viral on social media. In the 54-second clip, which was originally shared by the man’s daughter on TikTok, the man is seen walking into a room and being shocked to see his brothers standing together to welcome him.

“SURPRISE!!! His brothers flew from Massachusetts to Florida to surprise him for his 60th birthday!” read the caption of the post reshared by popular social media account GoodNewsCorrespondent.

“His daughter posted a sweet follow up video of him tearing up as he read the comments people left on TikTok,” the post added, as the clip featured the emotional father reading aloud the positive responses to the viral clip.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 6,000 views on the microblogging website with many moved by the man’s reaction. Some were also at awe of the man’s physique and refused to believe he was 60-year-old.

Just so heartwarming! Thank you for the joy that you add here @GoodNewsCorres1. You’re precious, bless you! https://t.co/9RqU738oJK — Anamika (@HiAinwe) November 8, 2021

We have confirmed with his daughter that he is 60 years old!!! 💪😃💪 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 8, 2021