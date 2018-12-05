Brothers, aged 7 and 10, save grandmother’s life by performing CPR

Two young boys are being hailed as heroes after they saved their grandmother’s life by performing CPR when she suffered a heart attack. According to a DailyMail report, the two brothers, Kian 10, and Grayson Wu, 7, were about to watch a movie at their grandmother Patti Chatterson’s house in Saskatoon, Canada, when the incident occurred. However, the two were unaware that the 62-year-old was suffering a major heart attack and had gone into a cardiac arrest.

Advertising

Their mother Lee Chatterson Wu, who is a nurse, had taught them cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) just five months before the incident happened. However, she had no idea that the two would be using the procedure so soon.

The boys then called 911 and continued to perform the emergency procedure on their grandmother till the ambulance arrived, said a CBC report. “It was so scary,” Grayson told the news website. “I didn’t want to let our grandma die.” “We just acted,” added Kian.

Fortunately, the grandmother reached hospital on time and has made full recovery. Chatterson told the news company that she is lucky to be alive and thanks her grandsons for saving her life.

Advertising

For saving the life of their grandmother, the two boys were awarded Star Awards at the Medavie Health Services West headquarters in Saskatoon.

Clearly an emergency procedure that all of us must know.