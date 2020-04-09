Watch: Woman loses $50 bet after brother’s ‘hilarious’ prank

Since being shared online, the video has triggered several reactions online with many vouching for Davenport’s sister Since being shared online, the video has triggered several reactions online with many vouching for Davenport’s sister

While growing up, we have more often than not played pranks and shared many a jokes with our siblings. Now, a man’s hilarious prank on his sister has gone viral, leaving netizens laughing out loud.

A person bet his sister that she couldn’t imitate everything he was doing and the unexpected results have left netizens ROFL-ing. Taking to the micro-blogging website, Jordan Davenport shared a video along with a caption that read, “Bet my sister $50 dollars that she couldn’t do everything I do and she got mad.”

In the 37-second clip, which has been viewed over four million times, Davenport can be seen doing miscellaneous things as his sister imitates them without breaking a sweat. However, by the end of the clip, he outsmarts her, leaving her fuming. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Bet my sister $50 dollars that she couldn’t do everything I do and she got mad 😂 pic.twitter.com/C5qPaeFkA9 — Jordan Davenport (@its_jaybruh) April 4, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has triggered several reactions online, with many vouching for Davenport’s sister and asking him to give her the money. Interestingly, many tried the trick on their siblings as well and received a similar reaction.

I just did this on my brother & he’s pissed 😂😂 https://t.co/NfuwkcstgW — الله معي (@NadiyahxHafiz) April 8, 2020

The innocence in her eyes 😭 she trusted you https://t.co/CktwR2uXXJ — ari🙏🏾 think it. want it. get it.⁰⁷ (@yutawaken) April 7, 2020

Little sisters are no match for the older brother deception🙅🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/9mdO21nJSg — Keyser Söze (@JoshuaTeya) April 7, 2020

