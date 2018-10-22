Brother helps little sister score a basket; heartwarming video goes viral

This viral video is warming many hearts online. (Source: Instagram)

A video of a brother helping his sister score a basket is winning many hearts on social media. Sarahanne Mora, the mother of the two kids, took to Instagram to share the adorable clip. In the viral clip, Mora’s daughter looks quite upset when she fails to put the basketball in the hoop. Her brother, who is closely watching her, pacifies her when she starts to cry. Moreover, the little boy also pumps her up by telling her that she is strong.

Soon after, he figures out a way to help his sister. He picks the ball, hands it over to his sister, and lifts her so that she can reach the hoop. Watch the video here:

“My babies are going viral spreading a message of positivity, support, and love,” read the caption on the adorable video. Many people praised the children for their bond as well as the parents calling it ‘amazing parenting’. The video has been viewed over 87 thousand times.

