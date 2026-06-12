Meet Brötchen: Berlin Zoo’s hippo calf named after ‘bread roll’ goes viral for adorable antics

Not every viral star on the internet is a cat or a dog. This time, it is a tiny pygmy hippopotamus named Brötchen — the newest addition to Berlin Zoo.
The female hippo calf, whose name means “bread roll” in German, has been charming visitors and social media users alike with her wobbly walk, curious nature, and growing love for splashing around in the water. She was born on May 9 and weighed about 20 kilograms at birth.
According to reports, Brötchen is gradually being introduced to the water under the watchful eye of her mother. Her round, fluffy appearance has only made the food-inspired name seem even more fitting.
Berlin Zoo director Andreas Knieriem said the name reflects a broader trend, particularly online, where animals are increasingly given playful names inspired by food.
The zoo has followed a similar tradition in the past, most notably with Bulette, a pygmy hippo whose name translates to “meatball.” Bulette became one of the zoo’s most beloved animals before its death in 2005, according to a Firstport report.
Knieriem noted that these light-hearted names often strike a chord with visitors and make the animals more memorable, especially for younger audiences.
🦛 The Berlin Zoo announced the name of its newborn pygmy hippopotamus — a rare mammal native to West Africa: Broetchen, which is German for ‘bread roll’ pic.twitter.com/1aVUniG4Mw
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2026
Brötchen is also reaching an important developmental milestone. Unlike common perceptions of hippos, pygmy hippos do not actually swim. Instead, they move through water by pushing off riverbeds and floating along in a gentle, buoyant motion.
As videos of the young calf continue to circulate online, people have been flooding social media with affectionate reactions.
“That’s such a cute name for a little hippo. Bread roll fits perfectly, I can just imagine a tiny round one waddling around,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “Bread roll just put a smile on my face. Adorable and killing me softly with all his cuteness.”
A third added, “Brötchen is such a cute name. In a few years, there will be a giant Hippo named Brötchen that makes funny too.”