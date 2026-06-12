Meet Brötchen: Berlin Zoo’s hippo calf named after ‘bread roll’ goes viral for adorable antics

The female hippo calf, whose name means “bread roll” in German, has been charming visitors and social media users alike with her wobbly walk, curious nature

Not every viral star on the internet is a cat or a dog. This time, it is a tiny pygmy hippopotamus named Brötchen — the newest addition to Berlin Zoo.

The female hippo calf, whose name means “bread roll” in German, has been charming visitors and social media users alike with her wobbly walk, curious nature, and growing love for splashing around in the water. She was born on May 9 and weighed about 20 kilograms at birth.

According to reports, Brötchen is gradually being introduced to the water under the watchful eye of her mother. Her round, fluffy appearance has only made the food-inspired name seem even more fitting.