Thursday, August 09, 2018
Brooklyn Nine-Nine next season might have a #MeToo storyline; fans cheer the move

Fans of the sitcom were quite pleased with the announcement and many took to social media to share their opinion. While some were delighted with the show showing support for the movement, others wondered if they would be able to tackle the sensitive topic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2018 7:16:18 pm
brooklyn nine-nine, brooklyn nine-nine season 6, brooklyn nine-nine metoo, brooklyn nine-nine #metoo episode, #me too, #MeToo movement, Back in 2017 sitcom star Terry Crews had come out and spoken openly about his own #MeToo story.  (Source: BrooklynNineNine/Facebook)
American sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, that was cancelled by media company Fox recently, will now be aired on NBC. The move was celebrated at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. Series producer Dan Goor also revealed that the sixth season of the comedy series may deal with sexual harassment. In 2017, sitcom star Terry Crews had come out and spoken openly about his own #MeToo story. A senior editor with Indiewire, an LA weekly, Hanh Nguyen shared the details via a Twitter thread.

One of the tweets stated that the show will continue to do more newsy stuff and deal with the topic of sexual harassment. “#Brooklyn99’s will continue to do more newsy episodes: “Rosa’s interactions with her parents and her journey of coming out… and other issues.” Also want to tackle #MeToo .#TCA18″

Fans of the sitcom were quite pleased with the announcement and many took to social media to share their opinion. While some were happy with the show showing support for the movement, others wondered if they would be able to tackle the sensitive topic.

