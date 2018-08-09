Brooklyn Nine-Nine next season might have a #MeToo storyline; fans cheer the move

Back in 2017 sitcom star Terry Crews had come out and spoken openly about his own #MeToo story. (Source: BrooklynNineNine/Facebook) Back in 2017 sitcom star Terry Crews had come out and spoken openly about his own #MeToo story. (Source: BrooklynNineNine/Facebook)

American sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, that was cancelled by media company Fox recently, will now be aired on NBC. The move was celebrated at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. Series producer Dan Goor also revealed that the sixth season of the comedy series may deal with sexual harassment. In 2017, sitcom star Terry Crews had come out and spoken openly about his own #MeToo story. A senior editor with Indiewire, an LA weekly, Hanh Nguyen shared the details via a Twitter thread.

One of the tweets stated that the show will continue to do more newsy stuff and deal with the topic of sexual harassment. “#Brooklyn99’s will continue to do more newsy episodes: “Rosa’s interactions with her parents and her journey of coming out… and other issues.” Also want to tackle #MeToo .#TCA18″

“It’s like we got picked up again, got chosen again… so more of the same and better!” – @djgoor #Brooklyn99 #TCA18 — Hanhonymous (@Hanhonymous) August 8, 2018

#Brooklyn99‘s will continue to do more newsy episodes: “Rosa’s interactions with her parents and her journey of coming out… and other issues.” Also want to tackle #MeToo .#TCA18 — Hanhonymous (@Hanhonymous) August 8, 2018

Fans of the sitcom were quite pleased with the announcement and many took to social media to share their opinion. While some were happy with the show showing support for the movement, others wondered if they would be able to tackle the sensitive topic. Here are some of the tweets trending online:

Brooklyn 99 is considering a #metoo storyline for season 6. Can we have Terry break the 4th wall and look directly into the camera because that would be perfect! #Brooklyn99 #terrycrews pic.twitter.com/I4q0l1DIQV — Analogue Digital (@DigiLogTweets) August 9, 2018

If Brooklyn 99 do a #Metoo episode I’ll literally burst of happiness, both the movement and the show helped me so much dealing with my trauma and if it’s anything like the moomoo episode where they tackle racism in the police force it’ll be amazing 😸❤️ #brooklyn99 @terrycrews — abby (@Dammiejodgers) August 9, 2018

Hmmm, this could be good/ interesting if they get it right. Kinda hoping they do this storyline now as I believe, if done well could help others as well as inform. Always loved #Brooklyn99 📺 “Brooklyn Nine-Nine is considering a #MeToo storyline” https://t.co/UVZOtWsuMB — Tоич Tоиɘs Sтояɘу™ (@Tony_Storey) August 9, 2018

If they do a #MeToo episode on #Brooklyn99 they might as well make the episode about Terry because Gina is literally sexually harassing him 10000% of the time. — Chris (@Liquid_Swordz) August 9, 2018

I’d love for #Brooklyn99 to cover a sexual assault based story line, it’d be humorous but not insensitive. And that’s the kind of thing we need, to look at it in another light, because it might make telling our stories that little bit easier. Because #metoo — Mia Alexandra Worrell (@amelia_exe) August 9, 2018

