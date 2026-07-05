Watch: Brooklyn Bridge catches fire during New York City’s July 4 fireworks

During the annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display, small fires broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge after pyrotechnics launched from the bridge ignited sections of the structure. According to the Associated Press, firefighters responded quickly.
The viral videos shared showed flames and thick black smoke rising from parts of the iconic bridge as fireworks continued to shoot into the night sky over the East River. At least three sections of the bridge appeared to catch fire during the display, with one area engulfed in visible flames while fireworks burst overhead.
Spectators watching from the Brooklyn waterfront initially struggled to understand what they were seeing.
“At first I thought it was supposed to happen, but then I was scared it would explode. I thought the bridge was made of wood, so I was scared,” said Nearing Khoula, a 24-year-old tourist from France, as the New York Post reported.
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Another spectator, Mohamed Shaban, 31, from Egypt, said the fire appeared to spread quickly. “There were four at the same time. Some extra fireworks exploded due to the fire. It started as a small fire and got bigger. There was too much black smoke,” the publication quoted Shaban.
According to witnesses, the flames burned for about a minute before dying down. The New York City Fire Department dispatched two fire engines to the scene, and firefighters were seen extinguishing the remaining flames shortly before 10 pm, the report added.
The Brooklyn Bridge had already been closed to traffic as a safety precaution during the fireworks show. A spokesperson for the fire department said small fires associated with large-scale fireworks displays are not unusual and are among the reasons authorities maintain a secure perimeter around launch sites to keep spectators at a safe distance, AP reported.
This year’s fireworks display was moved to an earlier time because of forecasts of severe weather affecting parts of the US East Coast. The same weather system also led to cancellations and delays of several July Fourth celebrations, including in Washington, DC, where crowds on the National Mall were temporarily evacuated due to approaching storms.