Watch: Brooklyn Bridge catches fire during New York City’s July 4 fireworks

The Brooklyn Bridge had already been closed to traffic as a safety precaution during the fireworks show (Photo: @marina.newyorkcity/Instagram)

During the annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display, small fires broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge after pyrotechnics launched from the bridge ignited sections of the structure. According to the Associated Press, firefighters responded quickly.

The viral videos shared showed flames and thick black smoke rising from parts of the iconic bridge as fireworks continued to shoot into the night sky over the East River. At least three sections of the bridge appeared to catch fire during the display, with one area engulfed in visible flames while fireworks burst overhead.

Spectators watching from the Brooklyn waterfront initially struggled to understand what they were seeing.