Saturday, December 28, 2019

Statue of Sikh soldier unveiled at Yorkshire park to honour World War heroes

Pictures of the bronze statue were shared on Twitter by the official account of The Yorkshire Regiment as well as the several of the attendees.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2019 3:47:26 pm
A special ceremony was held at the park to acknowledge the role of Sikh soldiers as well as the contribution of the community towards the society.

A statue of a Sikh soldier was unveiled at a West Yorkshire park to honour the thousands of Sikh soldiers who fought and died during World War One and World War Two.

Erected at the Greenhead Park in Huddersfield, £65,000 was raised in donations to build the bronze statue, the Sikh Soldier Organisation told BBC. The 6ft-high (1.8m) statue was constructed at Huddersfield due to its “vibrant” Sikh community, the news website reported.

A special ceremony was held at the park to acknowledge the role of Sikh soldiers as well as the contribution of the community towards the society. Pictures of the bronze statue were shared on Twitter by the official account of The Yorkshire Regiment as well as the several of the attendees.

Calling the statue “a stunning sculpture” and an “emotional piece”, Kalvinder Bhullar, of the Sikh Soldier Organisation said, “We’ve accomplished our mission to get the statue put in place. The support has been overwhelming,” the news website reported.

