Statue of Sikh soldier unveiled at Yorkshire park to honour World War heroes

A statue of a Sikh soldier was unveiled at a West Yorkshire park to honour the thousands of Sikh soldiers who fought and died during World War One and World War Two.

Erected at the Greenhead Park in Huddersfield, £65,000 was raised in donations to build the bronze statue, the Sikh Soldier Organisation told BBC. The 6ft-high (1.8m) statue was constructed at Huddersfield due to its “vibrant” Sikh community, the news website reported.

A special ceremony was held at the park to acknowledge the role of Sikh soldiers as well as the contribution of the community towards the society. Pictures of the bronze statue were shared on Twitter by the official account of The Yorkshire Regiment as well as the several of the attendees.

I’ve come to Huddersfield to see the unveiling of this Sikh Soldier statue to commemorate the thousands of Sikhs who fought and died in two world wars. Full report later on @BBCLookNorth on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/czE3tGzalp — Hannah Gray (@HannahGrayBBC) November 30, 2019

Unveiling of the Sikh Soldier Statue in GreenHead Park, Huddersfield 30/11/19. First of its kind in Yorkshire, the statue honours the Sikh Soldiers who served Britain during #WWI and #WWII.#SikhWarMemorial #SikhSoldier Images, courtesy of Mr Balvir Saund. pic.twitter.com/Sj5qNQDYFb — GoodingFuneralServs (@GoodingFunerals) December 1, 2019

Unveiling of the Sikh Soldier Statue in GreenHead Park, Huddersfield 30/11/19. First of its kind in Yorkshire, the statue honours the Sikh Soldiers who served Britain during #WWI and #WWII.#SikhWarMemorial #SikhSoldier Images and video, courtesy of Mr Balvir Saund. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Ix1NXOtxW6 — GoodingFuneralServs (@GoodingFunerals) December 1, 2019

Calling the statue “a stunning sculpture” and an “emotional piece”, Kalvinder Bhullar, of the Sikh Soldier Organisation said, “We’ve accomplished our mission to get the statue put in place. The support has been overwhelming,” the news website reported.

