Amid intense heatwave, commuters strip as London reaches boiling point

As London continues to battle an intense heatwave, pictures of half-naked commuters have surfaced online over the past days. The Daily Mail UK released several pictures including a shirtless man working on his laptop inside an air-conditioned train and another who was seen walking through Central London.

The hot weather has forced authorities to impose speed restrictions on the London Underground and train networks and across the country. This has led to delays forcing many male passengers to strip down to their waist, according to the Daily Mail.

It wasn’t only Britain where temperatures climbed to record-smashing levels. European countries like France, Belgium, Germany and Netherlands are also currently experiencing a heatwave.

The heatwave has led to a string of hilarious reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them.

I’ve never felt a meme more than this:-

“I don’t wanna say it’s hot in my room… But two hobbits just came around and threw a ring in it.” 🔥🥵🌋🌞 #heatwave #CantSleep pic.twitter.com/xgSgkGAWmO — Niki (@Nikmomo) July 24, 2019

It’s so hot outside 🥵I think I will join the dog 🤣 #HEATWAVE2019 pic.twitter.com/hFWIRA9j4B — Cheryl🍁 🐔🍷Team Trudeau ✨🍁✨🇨🇦 #Canada (@mini_bubbly) July 20, 2019