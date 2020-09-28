scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 28, 2020
MUST READ

Watch: British violinist performs on floating stage at Prague

A video of the concert, which has now gone viral on social media, features the people sitting in boats and attending the show, while others stood near the bridge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2020 1:18:06 pm
British violinist Daniel Hope floating concert Vltava river pragueA video of the concert, which has now gone viral on social media, features the people sitting in boats and attending the show, while others stood near the bridge. (Source: AP)

Using the power of music to uplift the spirit of citizens of the Czech Republic amid rising Covid-19 cases, British violinist Daniel Hope conducted a mesmerising performance on a floating stage on the Vltava river in the centre of Prague.

The violinist, who was accompanied by Prague’s Epoque Orchestra, performed the “Vivaldi Recomposed” by Max Richter, which is a reinterpretation of ‘Four Seasons’ by the Italian composer.

A video of the concert, which has now gone viral on social media, features the people sitting in boats and attending the show, while others stood near the bridge.

Watch the video here:

At the concert, which was a part of the ‘Strings of Autumn’ annual festival of classical music, and held against the backdrop of the Prague Castle and overlooking the imposing National Theatre complex, Hope and the orchestra also performed a new version of Czech composer Bedrich Smetana’s “Vltava”, which is named after the river, Reuters reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement