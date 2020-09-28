Watch: British violinist performs on floating stage at Prague

A video of the concert, which has now gone viral on social media, features the people sitting in boats and attending the show, while others stood near the bridge. (Source: AP)

Using the power of music to uplift the spirit of citizens of the Czech Republic amid rising Covid-19 cases, British violinist Daniel Hope conducted a mesmerising performance on a floating stage on the Vltava river in the centre of Prague.

The violinist, who was accompanied by Prague’s Epoque Orchestra, performed the “Vivaldi Recomposed” by Max Richter, which is a reinterpretation of ‘Four Seasons’ by the Italian composer.

A video of the concert, which has now gone viral on social media, features the people sitting in boats and attending the show, while others stood near the bridge.

Watch the video here:

ICYMI: British violinist Daniel Hope has given a concert with a difference: he performed on a floating stage on the Vltava river in the center of Prague, bringing some welcome musical relief https://t.co/i3xlyUeop6 pic.twitter.com/VJFPFx3eaz — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2020

At the concert, which was a part of the ‘Strings of Autumn’ annual festival of classical music, and held against the backdrop of the Prague Castle and overlooking the imposing National Theatre complex, Hope and the orchestra also performed a new version of Czech composer Bedrich Smetana’s “Vltava”, which is named after the river, Reuters reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd