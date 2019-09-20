British rapper Slowthai goes viral after performing with fake severed head of Boris Johnson

As the deadline to secure a Brexit deal with the European Union (EU) nears, a British rapper has gone viral online pulling off a wacky stunt at a music award show on Thursday night. Tyron Kaymone Frampton, popularly known as Slowthai, has taken social media by storm after holding up a replica of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s severed head at the Mercury Prize ceremony. The odd stunt also sparked a controversy online.

Proclaiming his anti-Boris stand, the 24-year-old artiste went all out and slammed the leader by yelling, “F*** Boris Johnson, f*** everything and there ain’t nothing great about Britain” before the huge crowd at the show, where his album Nothing Great About Britain was up for the Mercury Prize.

The annual award, which honours the UK and Ireland’s best album, allows each nominee to perform and it was during the end of his fiery performance at the ceremony, when he pulled a fake severed head out of a bag leaving a major impression.

Video shows the stunt was met with a big round of applause from the audience at the Eventim Apollo in London. However, the stunt met with mixed reactions online. Some called it “daring” but “uncalled for”.

Others were unhappy that BBC, the official broadcaster of the show decided to censor and cut the section where the rapper brought up the head. Few also highlighted that his idea was “stolen” from US comedian Kathy Griffin who had posed with the fake decapitated head of Donald Trump, two years ago.