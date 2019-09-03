UK PM Boris Johnson and partner adopt dog, here’s how people reacted

Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be in the eye of a storm over his Brexit plan for the nation, but he and his partner, Carrie Symonds, were praised after they welcomed a 15-week old puppy into their home.

Advertising

The puppy, named Dilyn, was adopted from an organisation called Friends of Animal Wales (FOAW) in Rhondda after he was abandoned by puppy farmers.

According to a BBC report, the FOAW found the puppy that was abandoned. It was deemed “unsellable” on account of a misaligned jaw. The dog’s adoption comes after England decided to impose what is known as Lucy’s Law by next year, which bans puppy farms.

Symonds took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the puppy in their home.

Advertising

“Meet our gorgeous little rescue puppy, Dilyn #AdoptDontShop” She tweeted.

Meet our gorgeous little rescue puppy, Dilyn 💚 #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/kPmMaYM4dv — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) September 2, 2019

She also thanked Eileen Jones, founder of FOAW, for rescuing the puppy and said, “Thanks to the wonderful Eileen from @FOAWales who rescued Dilyn after she got a tip-off that he was to be dumped by a puppy dealer because he was born with a crooked jaw. Eileen fixed his little jaw & saved his life. She is a hero.”

Netizens congratulated the couples on their new member and appreciated them adopting and rescuing the dog. Take a look at the reactions:

Fabulous news! Thank you for supporting the fight against puppy farms and encouraging people to rescue. 🐶My little Albert says hi! pic.twitter.com/QeJjHOgMvb — Jennie Herbert (@jenherb) September 2, 2019

Aww he’s lovely! — Trudi (@Trudellpops) September 2, 2019

Congratulations! What a wonderful team! Dylan is such a lucky dog. Thank you for rescuing!!! — Grace Kelly Herbert (@GKDogMom) September 2, 2019

Congratulations! What a wonderful team! Dylan is such a lucky dog. Thank you for rescuing!!! — Grace Kelly Herbert (@GKDogMom) September 2, 2019

Congratulations! What a wonderful team! Dylan is such a lucky dog. Thank you for rescuing!!! — Grace Kelly Herbert (@GKDogMom) September 2, 2019

Congratulations! What a wonderful team! Dylan is such a lucky dog. Thank you for rescuing!!! — Grace Kelly Herbert (@GKDogMom) September 2, 2019

Along with the appreciation, there were also some tweets from the unofficial Twitter account of Larry the cat, who officially lives at No 10 Downing street:

Confirmation that Downing Street is going to the dogs… https://t.co/nRWrZa2U33 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 2, 2019