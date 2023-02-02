Watch: British politician’s phone goes off during BBC interview, host takes phone from him

Television interviews can be quite unpredictable, whether it be in the studio or outside. From technical failures, to unexpected responses from guests — faux pas often occur. One such incident took place recently when the mobile phone of a guest at a BBC rang four times during an interview.

The cell phone in question belonged to former British Cabinet Minister Kenneth Baker. Even after he tried to turn it off, the phone continued to ring during the interview. At one point, Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire was compelled to take the phone from him and continued the interview.

Baker, during the interview, talked about the teacher’s strike, tax related matters and sacking.

The clip shared by the BBC on Instagram shows Baker interacting with the journalist. He is heard saying, “A week ago, ten days days ago, I told him. My advice to him is not to listen to my telephone.” The phone rings and an annoyed Baker says, “Never mind”, takes out the phone and tries to turn it off.

He continues saying, “Was this the man, who actually tried to avoid paying 3.5 m pounds worth of tax? I pay all of that through my PAYE, and so…” The phone rings again and Derbyshire asks him to hand over the phone to her. Hoping that she can carry on without interruption, she says, “Can I ask you, finally…” While Baker tries to speak about the matter, the phone continues ringing.

Turning the moment light, he says, “He’s really trying to get through to me isn’t he?” and the anchor takes it in her stride saying, “Someone is telling you to shush.” The duo carried on with the interview and towards the end, Derbyshire handed over the phone to him.