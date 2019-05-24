Toggle Menu
British PM Theresa May resigns, inspires #Trexit memes

A sound technician tasked with setting up the microphones became a social media star instantly and now people want to launch a petition to make him the next PM!

Theresa May in an emotional speech announced her decision to quit on June 7, however, the sound technician at the event stole the show.

In a failure to seal the Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would resign on June 7. In a press conference, speaking in 10 Downing Street, the Conservative leader said she quit on June 7 this year ending her three-year tenure rocked by failure to finalise the deal for leaving the European Union (EU).

In an emotional statement, she listed series of her government’s achievements, however, added that she had done her best to deliver Brexit and it was a matter of “deep regret” that she had been unable to do so.

Trying to hold back her tears, the PM said, “I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”

However, it was not her emotional speech that garnered attention online. Many were distracted by another person from the press conference and started rooting for him as the next prime minister. A sound technician tasked with setting up the microphones became a social media star instantly and now people want a petition to make him the next PM!

Of course, there were appeals for Larry the cat to take over too. With #Trexit, here’s how people on Twitter reacted to May’s announcement.

Boris Johnson, Esther McVey and Rory Stewart have said they intend to run for the party leadership, while more than a dozen others are believed to be seriously considering entering the contest, BBC News reported.

Brexit is likely to dominate the race to succeed May, with time increasingly tight for a new team to set out any new direction before the deadline of 31 October for Britain’s departure from the EU, The Guardian reported.

