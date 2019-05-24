British PM Theresa May resigns, inspires #Trexit memes

In a failure to seal the Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would resign on June 7. In a press conference, speaking in 10 Downing Street, the Conservative leader said she quit on June 7 this year ending her three-year tenure rocked by failure to finalise the deal for leaving the European Union (EU).

In an emotional statement, she listed series of her government’s achievements, however, added that she had done her best to deliver Brexit and it was a matter of “deep regret” that she had been unable to do so.

Trying to hold back her tears, the PM said, “I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”

However, it was not her emotional speech that garnered attention online. Many were distracted by another person from the press conference and started rooting for him as the next prime minister. A sound technician tasked with setting up the microphones became a social media star instantly and now people want a petition to make him the next PM!

Let’s just make the sound engineer Prime Minister and move on with our lives pic.twitter.com/iSwTo6VOtw — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2019

this guy only stood at the lectern for three seconds but I’d already trust him to deliver Brexit pic.twitter.com/l7l9aamxwQ — Alan White (@aljwhite) May 24, 2019

Sound guy as PM. Larry the cat as his deputy. https://t.co/LG5pb0OGu4 — Matt Naylor (@Matty_Boy_89) May 24, 2019

Petition for this hunky tech guy to replace May #PecksforPM #TheresaMay pic.twitter.com/1DnXScQF9y — Maddie Armour-Chelu (@MaddieArmour) May 24, 2019

Of course, there were appeals for Larry the cat to take over too. With #Trexit, here’s how people on Twitter reacted to May’s announcement.

This will never not be funny#trexit pic.twitter.com/4AGcY4R7X9 — Ameme Hack (@AmemeHack) May 24, 2019

Theresa May has announced her

resignation. Boris Johnson might be the next prime minister. British people pic.twitter.com/zPXZVwV24X — 89 (@shanuddin889) May 24, 2019

The UK right now hearing that Theresa May has resigned… Then realising Boris Johnson is likely to be the next Prime Minister.#Trexit #FridayFeeling #MayResigns pic.twitter.com/3PO4v806TT — Josh. (@josh12marley) May 24, 2019

When Theresa May resigns but you start to think of the list of potential candidates that will take her place pic.twitter.com/mAkoxLuOue — Harry D (@Hazzaaa___) May 24, 2019

Theresa May Resigns …. Boris Johnson now might be new Pm – my generation will suffer’o 😔 pic.twitter.com/YKN9OjJsuu — Oga🔝🏧 (@OgaDiTop1) May 24, 2019

Seeing Theresa May announce her resignation then realising she’ll probably be replaced by Boris Johnson or Dominic Raab #Trexit pic.twitter.com/MFnZoqeUto — Polly (@pollyjennr) May 24, 2019

Replacing Theresa May with Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/ZOiCYZZHoW — Eng. Dave (@BlessJunior_1) May 24, 2019

live footage of theresa may’s resignation pic.twitter.com/jAqSDFFpPl — sam. (@SammyAliceMott) May 24, 2019

If you missed Theresa May’s speech this morning this is basically the gist of it pic.twitter.com/Y9Q1yVHgo6 — Sean Mossy 🚀🌌🌈 (@SeanMossy) May 24, 2019

theresa may saying that she believes she’s done her best for this country at the beginning of her resignation statement #trexit pic.twitter.com/De0nBzSfeL — han (@handeuxtrois) May 24, 2019

Boris Johnson, Esther McVey and Rory Stewart have said they intend to run for the party leadership, while more than a dozen others are believed to be seriously considering entering the contest, BBC News reported.

Brexit is likely to dominate the race to succeed May, with time increasingly tight for a new team to set out any new direction before the deadline of 31 October for Britain’s departure from the EU, The Guardian reported.