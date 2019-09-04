British MP’s slouching posture in parliament irks many online, sparks meme-fest

As a heated debate on Brexit unfurled under the leadership of new UK PM Boris Johnson recently, an MP was seen stretching out across the front bench in the House of Commons. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a pro-Brexit politician now is being slammed for his “contemptuous” body language as he reclined in his seat while other MPs discussed plans to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Advertising

Wearing a double-breasted suit, Rees-Mogg appeared to be taking a rest in the crucial final minutes before a crunch Brexit vote on Tuesday night where Johnson was defeated in a crunch vote. But more than the failed vote to secure a deal, what angered public and opposition leader was Rees-Mogg slouching on the bench and disregarding the decorum of the Parliament.

Labour Party MP Anna Turley called Rees-Mogg’s actions a “physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament”. The photo shared by her went viral online.

The physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament. pic.twitter.com/XdnFQmkfCS — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) September 3, 2019

Jacob Rees-Mogg is almost lying down on the Tory front benches, l am half expecting his nanny to march into the chamber with a blanket, pillow and a hot cup of Horlicks for the poor man! 😳 — Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) September 3, 2019

Green party MP Caroline Lucas shouted at him to “sit up” during her speech in the debate but he paid no heed to them. She added, for the benefit of parliament’s written record, Rees-Mogg had been “spread across three seats, lying out as if that was something very boring to listen to tonight”.

This is the moment MPs shout at @Jacob_Rees_Mogg to ‘sit up’ after his body language and attitude during the ongoing Brexit debate is criticised by Green Party MP @CarolineLucas. Read more: https://t.co/90kFy4Ea1q pic.twitter.com/niMMd9BSD5 — ITV News (@itvnews) September 3, 2019

As most were left fuming by his obnoxious behaviour in the House amidst such serious debate on the impending future of UK leaving the EU before October 31, few others trolled him with a dash of humour. Photo of his reclining posture soon became fodder for memes, and from classical paintings to failing of value in sterling — people found uncanny resemblances. Sample these:

A rare Resting Rees-Mogg pattern spotted in sterling. Bearish. pic.twitter.com/VtsWq7IYJn — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) September 4, 2019

Rees Mogg, man of the People pic.twitter.com/W7bwvwvhfr — Oisin Kelly (@oisingrip) September 4, 2019

So no one told you life was going to be this way. #brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/RAgBq7PJ7a — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) September 3, 2019

After losing his first-ever vote as prime minister, Boris Johnson Johnson stood up in Parliament and said he intended to present a formal request for a snap general election to lawmakers, who would have to approve it.