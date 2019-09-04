Toggle Menu
British MP’s slouching posture in parliament irks many online, sparks meme-festhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/british-mp-jacob-rees-moggs-reclined-posture-in-parliament-irks-many-memes-5965969/

British MP’s slouching posture in parliament irks many online, sparks meme-fest

The Labour MP, Anna Turley, called Rees-Mogg’s actions the “physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament”, and quickly a photo shared by her went viral online.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, bexit vote, brexit house of commons debate, Jacob Rees-Mogg house of common photo, Jacob Rees-Mogg memes, UK news, world news, indian express, viral news
With eyes closed slouching on the front bench, the Leader of the House of Commons was slammed brutally online for his mannerisms. (Anna Turley/ Twitter)

As a heated debate on Brexit unfurled under the leadership of new UK PM Boris Johnson recently, an MP was seen stretching out across the front bench in the House of Commons. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a pro-Brexit politician now is being slammed for his “contemptuous” body language as he reclined in his seat while other MPs discussed plans to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Wearing a double-breasted suit, Rees-Mogg appeared to be taking a rest in the crucial final minutes before a crunch Brexit vote on Tuesday night where Johnson was defeated in a crunch vote. But more than the failed vote to secure a deal, what angered public and opposition leader was Rees-Mogg slouching on the bench and disregarding the decorum of the Parliament.

Labour Party MP Anna Turley called Rees-Mogg’s actions a “physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament”. The photo shared by her went viral online.

Green party MP Caroline Lucas shouted at him to “sit up” during her speech in the debate but he paid no heed to them. She added, for the benefit of parliament’s written record, Rees-Mogg had been “spread across three seats, lying out as if that was something very boring to listen to tonight”.

As most were left fuming by his obnoxious behaviour in the House amidst such serious debate on the impending future of UK leaving the EU before October 31, few others trolled him with a dash of humour. Photo of his reclining posture soon became fodder for memes, and from classical paintings to failing of value in sterling — people found uncanny resemblances. Sample these:

After losing his first-ever vote as prime minister, Boris Johnson Johnson stood up in Parliament and said he intended to present a formal request for a snap general election to lawmakers, who would have to approve it.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android