Man hosts ‘fine dining’ experience for his children, video delights all online

The father’s witty commentary while serving dinner won the internet. (source: bigbenmoore/ Instagram) The father’s witty commentary while serving dinner won the internet. (source: bigbenmoore/ Instagram)

To make things interesting during the ongoing lockdown, a British journalist served up a ‘fine dining’ experience for his children at home and a video of the event is a hit online. The father-of-two mimicked the serving etiquette of a fancy restaurant and has been appreciated by parents across the world.

Ben Moore, a BBC reporter from West Sussex, is seen referring to the two children as “sir” and “madam”. The father laid out a table with flowers and candles, and appeared dressed in a tuxedo to serve the children. Instead of wine there was the age-appropriate milk.

“Nice to meet a man with a taste for fine milk, sir,” Moore is heard saying after pouring it out. He then moved to assist his daughter in cutting a chicken breast into bite-sized portions, saying, “Oh, of course! Chicken can be difficult to eat”.

Filmed by his wife, who is also a journalist with the BBC, the children seemed to enjoy the experience.

Watch the video here:

As more people across the world work from home to slow the spread of COVID-19, there is no shortage of challenges. Working parents have to deal with children at home as educational institutes have been closed in many nations, while others may have pets. It has meant getting complete silence during conference calls can be quite hard.

