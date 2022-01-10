British journalist criticises plus-size mannequin in workout outfit, gets schooled on fatphobia

Earlier this week, British journalist and author Isabel Oakeshott shared a picture of a plus-size mannequin donning a work-out outfit and tweeted, “This, in a Regent St fitness store, is what obesity looks like. Flabby curves highlighted in hideous lime green velour. The so-called “body positivity” movement is not “inclusive”, it’s dangerous.”

Her remarks that called body positivity movement (which advocates that all people have the right to feel desirable regardless of societal norms of beauty) as “dangerous”, ruffled many feathers with people accusing her of fatphobia. Several Twitter users, many of whom where plus size women, pointed out how size is often falsely equated with fitness due to the incorrect understanding that thin people are automatically healthier.

What am I supposed to wear running marathons then? pic.twitter.com/kzBmOSHk3w — Kel (@kel_o_watt) January 7, 2022

Here’s a British woman: Olympic Silver medalist Emily Campbell. Or is it just other women who haven’t achieved her success who don’t matter and should be excluded from society and fashion choices? Please, tell us more how all women should be! pic.twitter.com/mX5cdz6LYp — Joss Waddy 💙🧡 🕷️#FBPE #FreeNazanin (@JossWaddyProEU) January 7, 2022

Yes they should really use “normal” mannequins which promote much healthier and more realistic ideals. pic.twitter.com/flUEt2tP32 — Petra Starke 🌟🗝 (@petstarr) January 6, 2022

Hi, this is what obesity looks like.

Im 47% body fat and still have more fun than you! Xo pic.twitter.com/J5ixhTSwNt — Jasmine Shea (@SheaMyName215) January 8, 2022

Here’s me an overweight woman taking part x3 Triathlons raising a million £ for Sport Relief! I look amazing, right? I was embarrassed because my wetsuit was made to measure but then I realised body shaming is toxic. I hope you learn that lesson soon too. Please talk to someone x pic.twitter.com/aMJAwXD59T — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) January 9, 2022

Isabel, meet Sophie McKinna – British womans shot put champion. pic.twitter.com/a7WKTNoneZ — Tom Carnell ⭐ (@tccarnell) January 9, 2022

I feel like so much of the angst, re: body positivity, essentially comes down to “But I tortured myself to be this thin and now we’re just going to let *anyone* feel okay about themselves? How is that fair?” https://t.co/1FmO3q4EHV — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) January 9, 2022

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson, who is also the founder of Kelechnekoff Fitness Studio, also criticised Oakeshott’s take and asked her, “Would you like people who are bigger than yourself to have to work out naked? Should they be shrouded in black so as not to be seen?”

Some people highlighted that as a norm fashion market does not cater to bigger body types. Research done by Washington State University’s Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles shows that plus size women have to turn to men’s workout clothes due to size discrimination.