Monday, January 10, 2022
British journalist criticises plus-size mannequin in workout outfit, gets schooled on fatphobia

Isabel Oakeshott called the “body positivity” movement as “dangerous”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 10, 2022 6:14:41 pm
Fatphobia, Isabel Oakeshott, Body positivity, body neutrality, plus size fitness, Indian expressResearch shows that plus size women have to turn to men’s workout clothes as due to size discimination. (Source: Isabel Oakeshott/ Twitter)

Earlier this week, British journalist and author Isabel Oakeshott shared a picture of a plus-size mannequin donning a work-out outfit and tweeted, “This, in a Regent St fitness store, is what obesity looks like. Flabby curves highlighted in hideous lime green velour. The so-called “body positivity” movement is not “inclusive”, it’s dangerous.”

Her remarks that called body positivity movement (which advocates that all people have the right to feel desirable regardless of societal norms of beauty) as “dangerous”, ruffled many feathers with people accusing her of fatphobia. Several Twitter users, many of whom where plus size women, pointed out how size is often falsely equated with fitness due to the incorrect understanding that thin people are automatically healthier.

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson, who is also the founder of Kelechnekoff Fitness Studio, also criticised Oakeshott’s take and asked her, “Would you like people who are bigger than yourself to have to work out naked? Should they be shrouded in black so as not to be seen?”

Some people highlighted that as a norm fashion market does not cater to bigger body types. Research done by Washington State University’s Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles shows that plus size women have to turn to men’s workout clothes due to size discrimination.

