Someone created a life-size cake of Kylie Jenner and it is ‘delicious’ to look at!

Believe it or not, someone commissioned a life-size cake of supermodel and beauty brand creator, Kylie Jenner. The huge cake of Jenner, complete with her bleached pink tresses, has been made by British cake artist and fashion blogger, Debbie Wingham.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the baker kept followers hooked on the photo-sharing app, asking them to guess who is the big celebrity she is creating with icing and fondant chocolate.

The cake showed the 21-year-old entertainer donning a pink diamond bustier and a Gucci bomber jackets with edible flowers and bee motifs. It was paired with high waist shorts decked with diamond buttons! And if all these details were not enough, Wingham created Jenner’s iconic spherical bag, also in pink, that she had carried on her 21st birthday party this year.

But all these details are not the only thing that makes this cake quite unusual. In fact, this is a way to display luxury gifts items for loved ones using an “edible installation”.

According to Metro, UK, the cake is for a pair of twins celebrating their 18th birthday party in Marbella, Spain. And in case you’re wondering what’s the luxury gift on display, it’s not one but four items. “The cake will hold gifts for the twins, including two Patek Philippe watches (which comes to half a million pounds), and two Cartier necklaces. One will have an emerald and white diamond panther set in onyx with the other being a black and white diamond platinum choker necklace,” the report said.

However, this is not the first cast member from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which she has created. Earlier this year she made a life-size cake of Kim Kardashian, donning a million dollar necklace too!

