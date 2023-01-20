‘Polar Preet’: British-born Indian woman breaks world record for the longest solo polar expedition by a woman

British-born Indian woman Harpreet Chandi, who became the first woman of colour to complete a solo unsupported trek to the South Pole last year, has accomplished another feat this year. The British Army officer, also known as Polar Preet, has broken the record for the longest solo, unsupported, and unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history. The record is to be confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Team Forces/Team Army, a charity organisation in the UK which raises funds for sports and adventure in the armed forces community, announced Chandi’s achievement in a Facebook post. “We’ve just heard that @PreetChandi10 has officially broken the record for the longest solo, unsupported, and unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history! The previous female record was 1,368 km skied by Anja Blacha from Germany in 2019. @KensingtonRoyal,” read the Facebook post.

As per the live tracking map seen on Preet’s website, she has so far covered 868.83 miles, approximately 1398.24 km in 67 days. Chandi has been documenting her expedition in her blog and social media platforms. On Thursday, in a heartfelt Instagram post, she recounted that her interaction with her loved ones kept her going during the tough expedition.

“I have been given my pickup point which is about 30 nautical miles away from me. I’m pretty gutted that I don’t have the time to complete the crossing. I know that I have done a huge journey, it’s just difficult while I’m on the ice and I know it’s not that far away,” she wrote.

She added, “I listened to childhood memories from my brothers, my mum telling me how excited she was about having a baby girl and how the midwife commented that she had never seen an Asian woman so excited about having a girl.”