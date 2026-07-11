British Airways, Norwegian Air bet logos ahead of FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Two of Europe's biggest airlines turned England vs Norway quarter-final into a light-hearted social media contest

The buzz around this year’s Fifa World Cup hasn’t just been limited to the stadiums. Two of Europe’s biggest airlines turned England vs Norway quarter-final into a light-hearted social media contest, with a playful wager that quickly caught the attention of football fans online.

A few days before the match, Norwegian Air Shuttle threw down the gauntlet to British Airways on Instagram. “Ready to risk your logo?” the airline asked on July 8, before proposing an unusual bet.

“If Norway wins, you have to switch to our logo on Instagram on Sunday (one day). And vice versa. Deal?” the airline wrote.