Britain’s Royal Mint introduces 18-carat solid gold debit cards, leaves netizens unimpressed

Royal Mint in the UK just created a whole new segment of customers by introducing real gold cards! Yes, people in Britain can now make payments and withdraw cash from ATMs by swiping an 18-carat gold card.

The government-owned company, responsible for minting coins for the UK, introduced the highly valuable cards in partnership with Mastercard and payments technology firm Accomplish Financial to make it. And it comes at a hefty price tag. Interested customers will have to shell out a whopping £18,750 (Rs 16,85,225) for a card. And if you’re looking to personalise it further, the price could go up higher.

There are two varieties of the card, Rose Gold and Yellow Gold, and only fifty such limited-edition cards will be manufactured. Marketed as a symbol of “Purity, Precision and Rarity”, the company promises the cardholders that “as a Mastercard World Elite account holder, a dedicated concierge is at your service round the clock to assist.”

“Is it possible to bring back that feeling of freedom and delight from when you used a card for the first time? Why not every time?” Raris asks it’s potential customers on its website.

Buyers of the luxury debit card will get access to a premium account called Raris, which offers zero foreign exchange and transaction fees, the official website said.

As well as being hallmarked by the Goldsmiths’ Company Assay Office, the cards also use source-traceable metals, certified under the Responsible Jewellery Council’s Chain of Custody.

“The Royal Mint is constantly innovating, and as the UK’s leading precious metals solutions provider, we are hugely excited to launch the solid gold Raris card in acknowledgement of growing consumer demands for unique and luxury payments cards,” Anne Jessopp, CEO of the Royal Mint said in a statement Friday.

The announcement left many baffled online. While some thought they wouldn’t be brave to carry a solid gold card, others wondered why it was introduced in the place and called it “stupid” and a “complete waste of money”. Many reacted with sarcastic jokes too.

