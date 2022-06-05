Watch: Paddington Bear’s adorable tea party with Queen Elizabeth amid her Platinum Jubilee fete

As the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II continue in the United Kingdom, the monarch has left everyone delighted after she appeared in a surprise video with another British national icon: the Paddington Bear.

The 96-year-old Queen may have skipped the music concert held at Buckingham Palace, but she stole the show after appearing in a mini-movie with the animated bear. Kicking off a star-studded concert celebrating her 70 years on the throne, the Queen was seen with the bear at Buckingham Palace for an afternoon tea party.

In a pre-recorded video, the Queen showed off her acting skills as she appeared alongside the CGI bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw. The adorable short film shows the bear in a duffle coat, drinking tea straight from the pot in a stark departure from palace decorum.

The monarch is seen patiently tolerating a tea-slurping Paddington who, upon realising his mistake, attempts to pour tea for Her Majesty. However, in typical slapstick fashion, he stomps over a pastry on the table and ends up covering a footman in cream.

When Paddington Bear takes tea with the Queen. Exquisite. One to watch on repeat (and finally after 70 years we find what the Queen keeps in her handbag…)

❤️💙🤍#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/jbXB69WFc5 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 4, 2022

Then, to make amends, Paddington takes off his red bucket hat to offer the Queen his secret treat from a reserve supply. “Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich? I always keep one for emergencies,” he says. To which, the Queen replies, “So do I,” as she takes out a sandwich from her purse. “I keep mine in here,” she says, leaving the audience pleasantly surprised.

The video ends with the Peruvian-born bear congratulating the Queen on her reign. “Happy Jubilee, Ma’am. And thank you. For everything,” he says, and her Majesty simply replies, “That’s very kind.”

The Cambridge family Watch Paddington Bear and The Queen from the Royal box at the Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace tonight #platinumjubilee pic.twitter.com/qzJQXllbsv — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) June 4, 2022

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

The highlight of the weekend for me. Absolutely loved it. We saw a side to the monarch, we rarely see. Her wicked sense of humour. — James Williams (@edujdw) June 4, 2022

Absolutely adorable! ❤️❤️ — Mitch Manning 💜💙🦁🇺🇦 (@MitchM77) June 4, 2022

Up there with 2012 and Daniel Craig! — princeofstrood 🇺🇦 (@princeofstrood) June 4, 2022

Loved this ❤️ now know what the Queen keeps on her handbag 🤣 — carol reid 💙 (@taylortigs) June 4, 2022

Her Majesty is such a wonderful sport with a great sense of humour. I wonder if she did it for her great grand kids? I hope so. 👏👏👏 — Paul B 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Paul63B) June 4, 2022

Although the short film marks a rare “acting” cameo for the British monarch, it’s not her first. In 2012, the Queen appeared as a Bond girl with Daniel Craig in a pre-recorded video to mark the London Olympics held that year.

The video introduced the Platinum Party at the palace, which is part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The celebrations and bank holidays pertaining to the same began in the UK on Thursday and will conclude Sunday.

The video was followed by some emotional speeches from members of the royal family, after which the audience were entertained by Diana Ross, the rock band Queen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sir Elton John, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and others. The performances were greeted with loud cheers from a crowd of over 20,000 gathered at the Mall for the open-air event.