scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

Britain college students groove to dhol beats, video takes internet by storm

"Panjabi music always brings everyone together,"Hundal wrote in the comments section.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 3, 2022 8:07:33 pm
The clip from a college in Britain shows a group of students in different attire and dhol is also heard playing. (Source: Sunny Hundal @sunny_hundal/Twitter)

Music has no boundaries and it can transcend language barriers. Proving this again, dhol beats have united people from different cultures and internet users are quite amused.

A clip showing students from different countries grooving to the dhol beats has gone viral. The clip from a college in Britain shows a group of students in different attire and dhol is also heard playing. They are seen holding different flags. One of the students is seen standing in the center and slaying moves to the beat. As the beat invokes vigour among the group, others join him cheering and dancing together.

Watch the video here:

The clip shared by Twitter user Sunny Hundal was captioned Modern Britan. The 36-second clip has amassed more than 2.7 million views since being shared on Friday. “Panjabi music always brings everyone together,”Hundal wrote in the comments section.

Many were enthralled to watch the clip.”This is utterly brilliant and encapsulates everything great about modern Britain. Also, Panjabi music is so amazingly uplifting, I love dancing to it,” commented a user. A user wrote,”The boy in the video is my son. I’m very proud of him. Young people having fun and respect for each other. Wonderful.”

A third user wrote, “This was the britain I wanted my son to grow up in, I am glad it still exists in places. I hope that generation consines mine to the dustbin of history asap.”

Best of Express Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and FadnavisPremium
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and Fadnavis
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
More Premium Stories >>

Before this, a group of dances from Norway took internet by storm with their sassy take on Bollywood hits. They grooved to ‘Kala Chashma‘ and managed to get the approval from the film Baar Baar Dekho‘s lead actor Siddharth Malhotra.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement