Britain college students groove to dhol beats, video takes internet by storm

Music has no boundaries and it can transcend language barriers. Proving this again, dhol beats have united people from different cultures and internet users are quite amused.

A clip showing students from different countries grooving to the dhol beats has gone viral. The clip from a college in Britain shows a group of students in different attire and dhol is also heard playing. They are seen holding different flags. One of the students is seen standing in the center and slaying moves to the beat. As the beat invokes vigour among the group, others join him cheering and dancing together.

Watch the video here:

The clip shared by Twitter user Sunny Hundal was captioned Modern Britan. The 36-second clip has amassed more than 2.7 million views since being shared on Friday. “Panjabi music always brings everyone together,”Hundal wrote in the comments section.

Many were enthralled to watch the clip.”This is utterly brilliant and encapsulates everything great about modern Britain. Also, Panjabi music is so amazingly uplifting, I love dancing to it,” commented a user. A user wrote,”The boy in the video is my son. I’m very proud of him. Young people having fun and respect for each other. Wonderful.”

Panjabi music always brings everyone together 😂 pic.twitter.com/cMM2ocxOvW — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) July 1, 2022

This is utterly brilliant and encapsulates everything great about modern Britain. Also, Panjabi music is so amazingly uplifting, I love dancing to it. — Jen Hayton 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@JenniferHayton_) July 1, 2022

The boy in the video is my son. I’m very proud of him. Young people having fun and respect for each other. Wonderful. — Trevor Yeoman (@azurty) July 2, 2022

It’s absolutely wonderful! Learning and experiencing new things are part of what makes a life. Every human being has something to offer, as well as every country and culture, and we should celebrate that to its fullest. This country is a far better place for that. — Damian Phipps (@DamianPhipps) July 1, 2022

Some would label this as cultural appropriation. I see it as intercultural appreciation bringing people together. This makes Britain greater. Be proud, friends! — Pícara Viborilla (@Pickvibe) July 1, 2022

A third user wrote, “This was the britain I wanted my son to grow up in, I am glad it still exists in places. I hope that generation consines mine to the dustbin of history asap.”

Before this, a group of dances from Norway took internet by storm with their sassy take on Bollywood hits. They grooved to ‘Kala Chashma‘ and managed to get the approval from the film Baar Baar Dekho‘s lead actor Siddharth Malhotra.