Bridge swept away in UK after storm. Watch video

Days after Storm Eunice wreaked havoc in the UK, another storm, Franklin, hit the country on Monday flooding several parts. A video of a small bridge getting swept away by the gushing waters in Leeds has surfaced online. The video shared by SkyNews on Twitter shows debris getting accumulated near the bridge and in its aftermath, the bridge is seen collapsing.

Watch the video:

This is the shocking moment a small bridge in Leeds was swept away by debris in the water after Storm Eunice battered the country on Friday. Latest on #StormFranklin: https://t.co/YxYUvns0rD pic.twitter.com/5kvGQLyKoj — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 21, 2022

The Environment Agency also shared videos showing flood waters gushing through the River Mersey.

The Severe Flood Warnings have been removed for #Didsbury in Greater Manchester. 👉There are still a number of alerts and warnings in place – check the latest Flood alerts and warnings ⚠️- https://t.co/PBFUzEyQ4k (https://t.co/IqXLhbgqmn)#PrepareActSurvive — Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) February 21, 2022

Footage from EA Field Operatives as they operate #Didsbury Flood Basin on the #Mersey Severe Flood Warnings are in place, please follow advice from Emergency Services, and evacuate if asked to do so Sign up for free Flood warnings: https://t.co/F1wbUHPZe8 #PrepareActSurvive pic.twitter.com/W1xuqzMiky — Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) February 20, 2022

The Meteorological Department issued an amber warning for wind in Northern Ireland and a yellow warning for wind in Wales, Northern Ireland, parts of England and southwest Scotland.

Amber warning of wind affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/Pz9OSOjq7t pic.twitter.com/IrkdMCbXac — Met Office warnings – Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) February 20, 2022

Yellow warning of wind affecting London & South East England https://t.co/Tczdjjv6cM pic.twitter.com/ZSSCwqwzqK — Met Office warnings – SE England (@metofficeSEEng) February 19, 2022

Winds of more than 120 mph were recorded on Friday, according to the BBC report. The highest wind speed 79 mph was recorded in Capel Curig in Wales on Monday morning.

The death toll due to Storm Eunice rose to 16 across Europe on Sunday as Germany, Poland, Irish Republic, the Netherlands, the UK, and Belgium reported fatalities. Fierce winds toppled trees and roofs and power services were disrupted in millions of homes. Videos of pilots managing flights land safely at Heathrow airport live-streamed by BigJet TV also took the internet by storm.

Notably, Storm Franklin is the third named storm in a week after Dudley and Eunice. It is for the first time that three storms have been named in a row since the introduction of the storm naming system in 2015, the BBC report said.