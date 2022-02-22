scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Bridge swept away in UK after storm. Watch video

A video of a small bridge getting swept away by the gushing waters in Leeds has surfaced online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 10:15:06 am
bridge sweeps away video, Storm Eunice, Storm Franklin, UK, Europe, storm videos, indian expressThe video shared by <em>SkyNews</em> on Twitter shows debris getting accumulated near the bridge and in its aftermath, the bridge is seen collapsing.

Days after Storm Eunice wreaked havoc in the UK, another storm, Franklin, hit the country on Monday flooding several parts. A video of a small bridge getting swept away by the gushing waters in Leeds has surfaced online. The video shared by SkyNews on Twitter shows debris getting accumulated near the bridge and in its aftermath, the bridge is seen collapsing.

Watch the video:

The Environment Agency also shared videos showing flood waters gushing through the River Mersey.

The Meteorological Department issued an amber warning for wind in Northern Ireland and a yellow warning for wind in Wales, Northern Ireland, parts of England and southwest Scotland.

Winds of more than 120 mph were recorded on Friday, according to the BBC report. The highest wind speed 79 mph was recorded in Capel Curig in Wales on Monday morning.

The death toll due to Storm Eunice rose to 16 across Europe on Sunday as Germany, Poland, Irish Republic, the Netherlands, the UK, and Belgium reported fatalities. Fierce winds toppled trees and roofs and power services were disrupted in millions of homes. Videos of pilots managing flights land safely at Heathrow airport live-streamed by BigJet TV also took the internet by storm.

Notably, Storm Franklin is the third named storm in a week after Dudley and Eunice. It is for the first time that three storms have been named in a row since the introduction of the storm naming system in 2015, the BBC report said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement