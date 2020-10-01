Inspection crew rescues dog stranded on bridge 120-ft above Mississippi river

Many who came across the tweet thread lauded the team for their timely intervention.

An inspection crew is being praised on social media after they rescued a dog that was stuck under a bridge over the Mississippi River.

According to the inspection crew, the dog was spotted beneath the bridge deck, 120-feet above the river. Bridge inspector Craig Jenkins and his crew were working over the Mississippi River when they spotted the dog,

“Talk about being in the right place at the right time! Our bridge inspection crew was working over the Mississippi River this weekend when bridge inspector Craig Jenkins noticed a stranded dog beneath the bridge deck, 120ft above the river,” the company tweeted.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time! Our bridge inspection crew was working over the Mississippi River this weekend when bridge inspector Craig Jenkins noticed a stranded dog beneath the bridge deck, 120ft above the river. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ix8nTYo34q — Stantec (@Stantec) September 22, 2020

Ryan Nataluk, lead climber and rescue technician for the team, quickly called the police for assistance and climbed down to the dog. After assessing her for injuries and fashioning a makeshift harness for the dog out of rope, Ryan lifted her to safety. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/6sFi4WlPuy — Stantec (@Stantec) September 22, 2020

UPDATE: According to the Natchez Police Chief, the dog was adopted by a local resident soon after she was rescued on Sunday ❤️ — Stantec (@Stantec) September 23, 2020

