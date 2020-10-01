scorecardresearch
Inspection crew rescues dog stranded on bridge 120-ft above Mississippi river

The dog was spotted beneath the bridge deck which is 120-feet above the river and was rescued.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 1, 2020 5:18:27 pm
Bridge inspector, Dog rescue, Mississippi river, Stranded god Mississippi river Bridge, Dog rescue video, Dog rescue Mississippi river viral video, Trending news, Indian express newsMany who came across the tweet thread lauded the team for their timely intervention.

An inspection crew is being praised on social media after they rescued a dog that was stuck under a bridge over the Mississippi River.

According to the inspection crew, the dog was spotted beneath the bridge deck, 120-feet above the river. Bridge inspector Craig Jenkins and his crew were working over the Mississippi River when they spotted the dog,

“Talk about being in the right place at the right time! Our bridge inspection crew was working over the Mississippi River this weekend when bridge inspector Craig Jenkins noticed a stranded dog beneath the bridge deck, 120ft above the river,” the company tweeted.

After making a makeshift harness out of a rope, the dog was lifted back to safety.

In a follow-up tweet, the company said that the dog was adopted by a local resident.

Many who came across the thread praised the team:

