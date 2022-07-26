Viral video: Bridge cracks open as China reels under heatwave

With China grappling with searing temperatures, a footage of a bridge cracking open purportedly due to the extreme weather conditions has gone viral on social media.

A clip shared by NowThis News on Twitter shows the bridge in Qianzhou buckling under the intense heat. According to the outlet, the bridge was 20 years old and temperature was over 40 degrees Celsius that day. According to CNN, the clip was shot on July 23.

The 25-second clip has amassed more than 1,52,300 views on Twitter.

This bridge in Quanzhou, China, cracked under the pressure of intense heat in the area. The bridge, which was just 20 years old, can be seen suddenly buckling under the strain of temperatures that topped 40°C (104​​°F) that day. pic.twitter.com/5fBXpCWen9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2022

About a fortnight ago, record-high temperatures were reported in China. Several provinces saw many hospitalized for heat stroke, Associated Press reported.

Citing experts, the AP report said that the extreme weather events are likely due to climate change. Warmer air has the capacity to store more water, leading to bigger cloudbursts and floods. Hundreds of thousands in south-central China have already been displaced by flooding.

Bridge collapsing videos often grab attention online. In February this year, a video showing a small bridge getting swept away in gushing waters after a storm– Franklin– hit UK did rounds on social media. The clip showed debris getting accumulated near the bridge and later collapsing.