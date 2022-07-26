Viral video: Bridge cracks open as China reels under heatwave

July 26, 2022 9:56:06 pm
With China grappling with searing temperatures, a footage of a bridge cracking open purportedly due to the extreme weather conditions has gone viral on social media.
A clip shared by NowThis News on Twitter shows the bridge in Qianzhou buckling under the intense heat. According to the outlet, the bridge was 20 years old and temperature was over 40 degrees Celsius that day. According to CNN, the clip was shot on July 23.
The 25-second clip has amassed more than 1,52,300 views on Twitter.
This bridge in Quanzhou, China, cracked under the pressure of intense heat in the area. The bridge, which was just 20 years old, can be seen suddenly buckling under the strain of temperatures that topped 40°C (104°F) that day. pic.twitter.com/5fBXpCWen9
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2022
About a fortnight ago, record-high temperatures were reported in China. Several provinces saw many hospitalized for heat stroke, Associated Press reported.
Citing experts, the AP report said that the extreme weather events are likely due to climate change. Warmer air has the capacity to store more water, leading to bigger cloudbursts and floods. Hundreds of thousands in south-central China have already been displaced by flooding.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bridge collapsing videos often grab attention online. In February this year, a video showing a small bridge getting swept away in gushing waters after a storm– Franklin– hit UK did rounds on social media. The clip showed debris getting accumulated near the bridge and later collapsing.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
Responsibility of media houses to present facts: CJI Ramana
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over ‘Delhi interference’ as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG
Delhi Police to take disciplinary action against cops who manhandled Congress leaders
Anupamaa makers terminate Paras Kalnawat’s contract after he signs up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor responds
Laxmi Ratan Shukla appointed new Bengal coach
Tyson Fury announces comeback fight with Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson
Viral video: Bridge cracks open as China reels under heatwave
Bangladesh requests loan from IMF; economists say ‘reforms in financial sector’ needed
Early estimates point to highest-ever cane area in Maharashtra
Alia Bhatt on Gauri Khan’s reaction to Darlings: ‘Even Shah Rukh agreed, when she likes something it’s…’
Comedy of errors: Confusion reigns supreme in Pakistan hockey federation
This is how Saudi Arabia’s futuristic ‘zero-gravity vertical city’ will look like