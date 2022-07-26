scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Viral video: Bridge cracks open as China reels under heatwave

As per reports, the bridge was 20 years old and temperature was over 40 degrees Celsius that day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 9:56:06 pm
bridge cracking in China, bridge collapsing in China, heatwave, heatwave in China, climate change, indian expressThe clip showed the cracks developing in the bridge and later bursting.

With China grappling with searing temperatures, a footage of a bridge cracking open purportedly due to the extreme weather conditions has gone viral on social media.

A clip shared by NowThis News on Twitter shows the bridge in Qianzhou buckling under the intense heat. According to the outlet, the bridge was 20 years old and temperature was over 40 degrees Celsius that day. According to CNN, the clip was shot on July 23.

ALSO READ |Viral video: Close shave for TV reporter as bridge collapses live on-air

The 25-second clip has amassed more than 1,52,300 views on Twitter.

About a fortnight ago, record-high temperatures were reported in China. Several provinces saw many hospitalized for heat stroke, Associated Press reported.

Citing experts, the AP report said that the extreme weather events are likely due to climate change. Warmer air has the capacity to store more water, leading to bigger cloudbursts and floods. Hundreds of thousands in south-central China have already been displaced by flooding.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Bridge collapsing videos often grab attention online. In February this year, a video showing a small bridge getting swept away in gushing waters after a storm– Franklin– hit UK did rounds on social media. The clip showed debris getting accumulated near the bridge and later collapsing.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement