Bride performs with her pooch at her wedding; adorable video goes viral

Celebrity dog trainer Sara Carson Devine found an interesting way to involve her canine buddy at her wedding. On her special day, the 24-year-old impressed the guests by performing a Footloose dance routine with her border collie Hero. Back in 2017, Devine had also appeared with her dog on the reality show America’s Got Talent.

A video of the beautiful performance by the two was shared on her official Instagram handle The Super Collies along with a caption that read, “Today was a big day! So happy to have Hero by my side through my life’s journey. We had a Super Devine night.” Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many congratulating Devine.

In the viral clip, which has over 43 thousand views, the duo can be seen dancing in absolute sync, with the pooch often hopping and jumping around on the music beats.