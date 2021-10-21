‘So precious’: Bride creates first-look wedding photos with her dog, images go viral

The ‘first look’ photos on wedding day are always extra special, as it never fails to capture the raw emotions and love of the couple. However, one US bride is making waves online after choosing to create them with her dog instead of her husband. Of course the images are adorable and netizens can’t stop showering love on them.

Hana Kim recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Jarad Brickman in an intimate ceremony in the woods of Camp Colton, Oregon. However, what caught everyone’s attention online was her first-look images with her furry partner, Gumbo.

Dressed in chic white bridal gown, Kim was seen arriving with her bouquet in hand as the canine, stood at a distance. Wearing a floral wreath around his neck, the golden retriever looked visibly happy when it finally got a glimpse of the bride. Delighted to see Kim in her wedding attire, the pooch ran and greeted her with kisses, as seen in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Kim wrote on her Instagram account for her pets, “’I want a first look with my dog.’ Basically the only request I had for my entire day.”

Wedding photographer Stephanie Nachtrab, who captured the moment dubbed it as “the sweetest thing” he had “ever documented”. Commenting on the bride’s bond with the canine, Nachtrab added: “I’m so honored that I got to capture a glimpse of what he means to her. As Gumbo would say ‘I’m so happy I got to marry my mom today!’”

See more photos of their adorable moment here:

The newlyweds posed with their three dogs, Maple, Gumbo and Aslan (left to right).

The Oregon couple who met because of their dogs in 2014, made sure their furry friends were an integral part of their nuptials. From the first look to wedding favours with their dogs’ faces and even ringbearer — almost everything had four-legged-members involved on the their special day.

Netizens, especially pet parents, could relate to the bride’s feelings and many lauded her for the unique idea. They said it inspired them to recreate the special moment with their pets on their wedding.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the first-look photos: