Bridal dress found in Texas highway, toll authorities’ post seeking owner leaves all intrigued

Even though the authorities are looking for owners, they haven't found any rightful person yet.

While people may carelessly forget many of their belongings like wallet or mobile phones, it’s not everyday a couture bridal gown end up in lost and found, that too in a busy road. However, for staff of highway patrolling in Texas, they suddenly came across a white dress on a toll road. Now, as they have retrieved the precious item, it is looking for its owner on social media.

The North Texas Tollway Authority said a group of its workers on the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) in Frisco spotted a white box at the side of the road. On a closer inspection, they were surprised to see what it contained — a flowing white lace dress.

“Did you lose your wedding dress on DNT in Frisco?” the authorities wrote on its Facebook and Twitter handles seeking help from public.

The dress was found by roadside workers Friday night in Frisco southbound on the Dallas North Tollway near Gaylord Parkway, the authorities told Star Local Media. And although social media has been running wild with speculations drawing parallels to runaway bride situation Smokey and the Bandit, authorities begged to differ.

This isn’t the first time the NTTA has dealt with returning precious items to people — it’s not even the first wedding dress, that they have retrieved from the highway, the report added.

NTTA spokesman Michael Rey told Dallas News that although the dress appears to be in good condition, based on information found with the dress, officials believe it was last worn about two decades ago. “This is not a new wedding dress,” Rey said. “We do have some identifiers, but this is clearly a dress that was worn at one time.”

“This is not a Sally Field, Smokey and the Bandit deal, it didn’t go flying out of a vehicle per se. It’s boxed up. It’s clearly somebody’s memory somewhere along the way they lost track with it and we like to reunite them,” Rey was quoted by KTVT-TV talking about the well-preserved dress.

The toll authorities also shared an update after the post went viral. Saying that several people reached out to them claiming the dress belong to them, “No one has provided accurate details about the dress”.

While the authorities are still trying to find the rightful owner, they will hold the bridal gown for at least 90 days after which it will be auctioned off.

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the unusual product lost in the highway:

Either someone is freaking out with days to go before the wedding, or someone is getting a divorce. https://t.co/wy7RSRaYMQ — Bria Bell (@BriaBellTV) July 28, 2021

The owner probably threw it out and doesn’t not want it back. I don’t think someone just randomly losses a wedding dress in the highway. — Jay Andretti (@Jay_Andretti25) July 29, 2021

Used it to pay for tolls. — Mike R (@MikeR940) July 28, 2021

I do. I’ve seen Smoky and the Bandit. Someone is smuggling Coors. — Peyton 🧂 Governor of East Texas (@PeytonWXYZ) July 28, 2021

This isn’t something you see every day. Like I said earlier, today is a WEIRD day… https://t.co/zTCSXJS3uf — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) July 27, 2021

How does this happen? I see work boots, flip flops & tennis shoes all of the time, but a wedding dress? https://t.co/1TrLOa6gYA — Katie (@KMulleni) July 27, 2021

Laugh out loud — adriaticatexas (@adriaticatexas) July 27, 2021

I’m thinking this could be the start of a good local ghost story…”The Ghost Bride of Frisco” or similar. — gil r. glover (@GilRGlover) July 28, 2021