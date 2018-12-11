Toggle Menu
British MP grabs ceremonial mace, stirs social media storm

The golden mace is the symbol of the authority and during sittings is placed on the table next to the despatch box in front of the Speaker. (Source: Daniel Kraemer/ Twitter)

As the Brexit vote further deferred and the debate in the British Parliament continues, the drama heightened as a Labour MP picked up the ceremonial mace in protest. The sudden action by Lloyd Russell-Moyle created a huge storm in the House of Common and also on social media when the video went viral.

According to The Guardian, “As the government formally declared it would not continue with the debate on the withdrawal agreement, Lloyd Russell-Moyle marched forward to grab the mace in protest and held it up in the centre of the chamber to widespread outrage from the Tory benches.”

The MP was subsequently suspended for the rest of the sitting as other MPs shouted “disgrace” and “expel him” as he lifted the Queen’s authority in parliament, without which the parliament cannot meet or pass laws. The golden mace is the symbol of the authority and during sittings is placed on the table next to the despatch box in front of the Speaker.

However, his sudden reaction seemed quite baffling and unconvincing as when he was stopped by two female Serjeant at Arms staff, he put up no resistance and handed over the royal symbol.

The official feed of parliamentary proceedings, broadcast on BBC Parliament, did not show the mace being seized in common with a policy on not showing protests, added the Guardian report. However, a BBC journalist shared it on Twitter and footage quickly created a huge chatter online.

After the incident, the MP took to Twitter and said, “I’m allowed back tomorrow after my symbolic protest against this government, wish May wasn’t allowed back.”

However, not the first time mace was used for protesting inside the parliament. In 2009, Opposition Labour MP John McDonnell took it and dropped it on an empty bench in the House for his displeasures surrounding the expansion of Heathrow Airport.

