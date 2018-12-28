Toggle Menu
Brexit deal: This clown wrote a letter saying why it’s an insult comparing British politics to his professionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/brexit-deal-british-politicians-are-clowns-the-real-clowns-are-outraged-letter-goes-viral-5513637/

Brexit deal: This clown wrote a letter saying why it’s an insult comparing British politics to his profession

Related News UK’s post-Brexit visa strategy to benefit Indian students, professionals UK economy to slip to 7th biggest in world in 2019: PwC High taxes could hasten bank moves from Britain after Brexit Even as the United Kingdom tries to wade through the murky Brexit waters, certain sections of the media as well as general […]

brexit, clowns, clows offened by brexit politician, clown comparison brexit leaders, guardian clown letter, viral news, funny news, odd news, indian express
The letter written by an award-winning clown is going viral. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Even as the United Kingdom tries to wade through the murky Brexit waters, certain sections of the media as well as general public have compared the politicians in charge of the country’s Brexit negotiations as a ‘bunch of clowns’. Only recently, The Guardian too used the analogy, and now ‘real’ clowns are miffed by the misuse of the word. One such person wrote a letter to the British newspaper, and now it’s going viral.

Published under the ‘Letters to the editor’ section, the letter written by prize-winning international musical clown David Konyot, argues why it is wrong to use the word in connection with parliamentary or other forms of chaotic behaviour. “The constant use of the word ‘circus’ in the press to denote a mess or bad behaviour is also distasteful,” he wrote, highlighting that it maligns his profession and is no proper representation to the work of art.

Deeply offended by the comparisons, he stated, “Unlike the comparison, the press constantly draws, a clown or indeed a circus must be orderly and efficient to work properly. And in the case of a circus, it takes teamwork – which is the opposite of the impression the press gives.”

“Please, could the fourth estate find other words to describe political behaviour,” the Norfolk-based artist urged in his letter.

As the photo of the letter went viral, users on the micro-blogging site couldn’t agree more with his sassy arguments. Many found the letter hilarious and on point.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android