Brexit deal: This clown wrote a letter saying why it’s an insult comparing British politics to his profession

Even as the United Kingdom tries to wade through the murky Brexit waters, certain sections of the media as well as general public have compared the politicians in charge of the country’s Brexit negotiations as a ‘bunch of clowns’. Only recently, The Guardian too used the analogy, and now ‘real’ clowns are miffed by the misuse of the word. One such person wrote a letter to the British newspaper, and now it’s going viral.

Published under the ‘Letters to the editor’ section, the letter written by prize-winning international musical clown David Konyot, argues why it is wrong to use the word in connection with parliamentary or other forms of chaotic behaviour. “The constant use of the word ‘circus’ in the press to denote a mess or bad behaviour is also distasteful,” he wrote, highlighting that it maligns his profession and is no proper representation to the work of art.

Deeply offended by the comparisons, he stated, “Unlike the comparison, the press constantly draws, a clown or indeed a circus must be orderly and efficient to work properly. And in the case of a circus, it takes teamwork – which is the opposite of the impression the press gives.”

“Please, could the fourth estate find other words to describe political behaviour,” the Norfolk-based artist urged in his letter.

Clown offended by comparison to British politicians. Letter in @guardian pic.twitter.com/taItW4prhu — Lizzy Davies (@lizzy_davies) December 27, 2018

As the photo of the letter went viral, users on the micro-blogging site couldn’t agree more with his sassy arguments. Many found the letter hilarious and on point.

Clowns are meant to spread joy and fun…many current politicians in power seem hell bent on removing those things from the world. Ok, clown has a point. https://t.co/UPhlaYTJS6 — Ian Street 🌱🌻🖋📖 (@IHStreet) December 28, 2018

I truly apologize to Messers Bozo, Krusty & IT (the sinister erg #brexit clown). 🤡 https://t.co/mzsPNlpmgm — Sen. Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) December 27, 2018

“Unlike the comparison the press constantly draws, a clown or indeed a circus must be orderly and efficient to work properly.” Gold. https://t.co/KS41Sl9fbC — Evakatrina (@evakatrina) December 28, 2018

Perfect summation of the year in politics. https://t.co/Puyx8MG3go — Celeste Headlee (@CelesteHeadlee) December 27, 2018

That’s the sarcastic wit I expect from the British. — Xavier Torch (@XavierTorch) December 27, 2018

To compare British politicians to clowns is deeply offensive – to those in the honourable profession of clowning. Letter of the year in today’s Guardian. #BrexitChaos #brexitshambles #brexit pic.twitter.com/r86HSWMJqT — Phil Baty (@Phil_Baty) December 27, 2018

British humour will always be the best. https://t.co/OG107SkG6j — Melvin (@showthread) December 27, 2018

Late entrant for letter of the year: a ‘prize-winning international musical clown’ complains to @guardian he is ‘deeply offended’ by comparison to politicians pic.twitter.com/NHptdAGv5X — Ian Birrell (@ianbirrell) December 27, 2018

You know it’s bad when clowns are disassociating themselves from you 🤣🤣 https://t.co/iExpbarKrx — Guillermina (@guillermina94) December 27, 2018

Brexit/parliament so ludicrously bad that actual clowns are taking umbrage at the clown/circus related similies. https://t.co/vWyRFJAvxb — Tom Crane (@tommyztone) December 27, 2018

This is universal. Don’t mess with the clowns. https://t.co/Z982DRqVKC — Ameet Datta (@DattaAmeet) December 27, 2018