Brett Kavanaugh becomes Supreme Court justice amid protests: Supporters toast him with beer

As protesters chanted outside the court building, Brett Kavanaugh was sworn-in as the 114th justice of the US Supreme Court on Saturday. The 53-year-old judge took the oath in a quiet ceremony at his office. US president Donald Trump had nominated Kavanaugh on July 9, 2018, as a replacement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. However, early September an American professor of psychology Christine Blasey Ford had accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault leading to a wrenching debate that captivated the attention of many.

While Kavanaugh has denied all allegation of sexual misconduct. Trump tweeted about the incident and congratulated the US Senate for confirming the nominee.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

During the testimony, time and again Kavanaugh was questioned for his temperament with many wondering whether he was the right candidate for the SCOTUS. Netizens were too divided on the final issue. While many called the decision “awful example of justice”, there were others who celebrated by drinking beer and sharing images on social media.

I cried when @BrettKavanaugh was voted in. My heart aches for all those hurting by this monstrosity. Ladies our stories WILL be heard. We WILL NOT be silenced. Ignorance, Arrogance and Prejudice will never win. — Grace Birkett (@Grace_Birkett) October 7, 2018

Sad & disappointed that Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed for @Scotus. What an awful example of “justice” for all the brave women who come forward every day. I hope the future is brighter for American politics ☹️ — william henry (@WilliamHGough) October 7, 2018

Still furious about #BrettKavanaugh . It’s ruining my Sunday. — Shebangsthedrum (@Openhighhat) October 7, 2018

First of many for our Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh #BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/fxe74HnPdR — protectthesecond (@decellr1988) October 6, 2018

