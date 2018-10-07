Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Brett Kavanaugh becomes Supreme Court justice amid protests: Supporters toast him with beer

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th justice of the US Supreme Court on Saturday. In a quiet ceremony, the judge took the oath at his office. While many were displeased with the decision, many Americans celebrated by drinking alcohol.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 5:48:56 pm

Brett Kavanaugh, US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh sworn in, Brett Kavanaugh swearing in, Brett Kavanaugh Supreme court judge, Donald Trump, Kavanaugh supreme court, Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey ford, Kavanaugh sexual assualt case, world news, indian express, latest news (Source: File/Twitter)

Related News

As protesters chanted outside the court building, Brett Kavanaugh was sworn-in as the 114th justice of the US Supreme Court on Saturday. The 53-year-old judge took the oath in a quiet ceremony at his office. US president Donald Trump had nominated Kavanaugh on July 9, 2018, as a replacement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. However, early September an American professor of psychology Christine Blasey Ford had accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault leading to a wrenching debate that captivated the attention of many.

ALSO READ | Who is Brett Kavanaugh?

While Kavanaugh has denied all allegation of sexual misconduct. Trump tweeted about the incident and congratulated the US Senate for confirming the nominee.

During the testimony, time and again Kavanaugh was questioned for his temperament with many wondering whether he was the right candidate for the SCOTUS. Netizens were too divided on the final issue. While many called the decision “awful example of justice”, there were others who celebrated by drinking beer and sharing images on social media.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement