Here is how newspapers covered the historic Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford hearing

Here is how Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford’s hearing featured on newspapers. (Source: AP/Reuters) Here is how Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford’s hearing featured on newspapers. (Source: AP/Reuters)

It took almost nine-hour for the hearing of Supreme Court of the United States nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford to conclude. The testimony given by judge Kavanaugh and his accuser Blasey Ford on Friday, which took place in a small room at Capitol Hill, triggered a plethora of emotions on both sides. While Ford gave out the detailed version of the incident that haunted her for 36 years, Kavanaugh defended himself by denying the charges calling it “a smear campaign”.

Ford has accused the US Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her when the two were teenagers. According to her testimony, the Kavanaugh groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a party back in 1982. Capturing the coverage of the hearing, journalist Andrew Peng shared a series of tweets that featured how the news was covered by various newspapers. From headlines to the pictures used, it is quite interesting to note how the topic was covered.

Thursday’s front page of @nytimes is a historic one. pic.twitter.com/tz37bSHvR3 — Sam Dolnick (@samdolnick) September 28, 2018

Tomorrow’s @nationalpost front page in Canada: “ANGER AND TEARS IN DEFIANT FACEOFF” pic.twitter.com/rKeFUk0D1p — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) September 28, 2018

Today’s @TheBuffaloNews front page: “High-stakes duel of tears, fury unfolds before rapt senators” pic.twitter.com/rRxBvl2MWQ — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) September 28, 2018

