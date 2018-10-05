Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
As Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote nears, there’s plenty of anger on Twitter

As the FBI report came out and Trump backed Kavanaugh again, thousands of protesters, mostly women, swarmed the streets of Washington to protest the attorney's nomination, of which hundreds were even arrested by the police.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 5, 2018 1:31:54 pm

brett kavanaugh, kavanaugh confirmation, kavanaugh protest, kavanaugh fbi report, kavanope, me too movement, Kavanaugh supreme court confirmation, world news, indian express Protesters against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, after FBI concluded their investigation in the sexual allegation case. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

After a week-long investigation by the FBI, Republicans gained confidence as the agency’s report on accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh found “no evidence” linked to the allegations. However, the agency submitting its report after not interviewing Dr Christine Blasey Ford, or Kavanaugh, angered many.

Reuters reported that Democrats denounced the report and called it “a whitewash that was too narrow in scope and ignored critical witnesses”, but Republican senator Susan Collins claimed it “appears to be a very thorough investigation”.

As the report came out and Trump backed Kavanaugh again, thousands of protesters, mostly women, hit the streets of Washington to protest the attorney’s nomination. Hundreds were arrested by the police, when they refused to leave. Among those detained include comedian-actor Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski.

On social media, people vented their anger as the Senate heads for a vote that will determine whether Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed or not. Many argued that if Kavanaugh gets into the Supreme Court it will shatter their faith in judiciary too.

The senate is expected to vote on Friday and Saturday to confirm Kavanaugh’s appointment.

