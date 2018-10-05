As Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote nears, there’s plenty of anger on Twitter

Protesters against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, after FBI concluded their investigation in the sexual allegation case. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

After a week-long investigation by the FBI, Republicans gained confidence as the agency’s report on accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh found “no evidence” linked to the allegations. However, the agency submitting its report after not interviewing Dr Christine Blasey Ford, or Kavanaugh, angered many.

Reuters reported that Democrats denounced the report and called it “a whitewash that was too narrow in scope and ignored critical witnesses”, but Republican senator Susan Collins claimed it “appears to be a very thorough investigation”.

As the report came out and Trump backed Kavanaugh again, thousands of protesters, mostly women, hit the streets of Washington to protest the attorney’s nomination. Hundreds were arrested by the police, when they refused to leave. Among those detained include comedian-actor Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski.

This is now the 7th. time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

The FBI report on Judge Kavanaugh is entirely incomplete and insufficient. There are dozens of witnesses who have not been interviewed. This is for a lifetime appointment. The American people deserve to have all the facts. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) October 4, 2018

On social media, people vented their anger as the Senate heads for a vote that will determine whether Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed or not. Many argued that if Kavanaugh gets into the Supreme Court it will shatter their faith in judiciary too.

wondering if tomorrow is the day i go back to my place of silence. if nothing matters, speaking and thinking just trigger the memories. like many. I’ll just have to bury it with the rest..#KavanaughConfirmation @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins — Heidi Moss Erickson (@heidi_moss) October 5, 2018

Pretty much explains the Republican mindset. Installing #Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court would be a tacit approval to misogyny, sexism and reiterating patriarchy. #KavanaughConfirmation #KavanaughHearings https://t.co/3wJuUkWUNF — Rohaan Nasir (@NasirRohaan) October 5, 2018

@realDonaldTrump has not only succeeded in destroying public faith in POTUS but now also the SCOTUS. What a trail of destruction he is leaving. #KavanaughConfirmation — Rick Pilkington (@Rickpilk) October 5, 2018

The FBI did NOT conduct an investigation. They interviewed less than 10 people – NOT EVEN DR. FORD! The corrupt Trump regime provided cover for the equally corrupt GOP. They’re not interested in seeking truth, nor have they ever been. This is nothing more than a sham! #KavaNO — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS (@TopRopeTravis) October 4, 2018

Riddle me this, when was the last time you were in a barroom brawl, asked your job interviewer if they had a drinking problem, been accused of sexual assault and declared your love for liquor and got a job promotion? Right, me neither! #KavanaughConfirmation pic.twitter.com/UVq2dNElz6 — KNI, J.D. 🌊🌊🌊 (@KNIPTX) October 4, 2018

Imagine your daughter claims to have been raped, and the police investigate for 5 days and conclude she must have been lying. And then the neighbourhood bullies pile in and manipulate everyone into verbally abusing your daughter.#KavanaughHearings #KavanaughConfirmation — Social Justice Combatant ❄️ #FBPE #WATON (@DutchCloggs) October 4, 2018

I worry what Kavanaugh’s confirmation will mean for Coloradans.

For those w/ preexisting conditions.

For kids w/ asthma amid pollution.

For same-sex couples.

For women w/ a right to make their own health care decisions.

For survivors of sexual assault bravely coming forward. — Michael Bennet (@SenBennetCO) October 5, 2018

To the conservatives that support judge Kavanaugh, you can no longer call yourselves constitutionalists. He helped write the patriot act. He believes you do not have the right to freedom from the government. He is not a constitutionalist. #StopKanavaugh #KavanaughConfirmation — #PEOPLESPARTY (@TeddyRepublican) October 4, 2018

Actually, @SenSasse , if you confirm Kavanaugh, given the alleged sexual assaults and his obvious preference for repealing Roe V Wade, you are indeed giving the middle finger to women. And the GOP will suffer the consequences for many elections to come. #KavaNO https://t.co/O0laW3cCvp — DrDinD_#FamiliesBelongTogether (@DrDinD) October 5, 2018

The senate is expected to vote on Friday and Saturday to confirm Kavanaugh’s appointment.

