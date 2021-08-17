Brentford FC manager, players celebrate with little boy after win, video leaves all emotional

Brentford FC made a blistering start to the ongoing English Premier League defeating Arsenal to secure their first top-flight win in English football match in 74 years. As emotions ran high after the victory in front of a full house at the Brentford Community Stadium, one particular moment which shows the manager and players celebrating with a child has warmed hearts online. Now, the team even included the little fan in a special video and has made him a mascot for a day.

After their historic win, Brentford manager Thomas Frank was seen reaching out to a young boy in the stands and celebrating their victory. The moment was caught on camera and since then, the video has been viewed over 10 million times. Along with Frank, few other players too went ahead and gave a high-five to the excited fan.

The precious moment came when Frank was taking a victory lap along with his players to appreciate the support of fans who kept chanting and singing for the boys during the game. Frank was then seen sprinting over to the boy to celebrate with him.

Things you love to see: Fans back in the stadium. 🐝 🎥 Jen Harris pic.twitter.com/5iaxkR4Zj3 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 16, 2021

The club identified the child as Woody, an eight-year-old non-verbal boy with Down syndrome. His family was contacted by the club, to attend the game and the little boy also led the team out in his new jersey with “Woody 6” written on the back. His mother described it as “the best day of his life”.

Our superstar became a global star on Friday night … this is Woody’s story#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/KCajR51MCa — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 16, 2021

Natalie O’Rourke, Woody’s mother, told LBC, UK that watching Brentford was “better than any speech therapy” as he knew what other fans were saying. He recognised the names and the songs, she said, adding, “…it interests him and he now copies what he hears. Coming here has really helped him with four syllables.”

O’Rourke said that her son was very interested in football but was turned away by a local football team when she tried to get him in. When a few friends suggested her to reach out to Brentford FC while she was trying to create an awareness about his struggles, little did she know that Woody would be gifted something so special.

The mother-son duo has been to the team’s matches several times since and now they have a very special bond with the club and the staff, occasionally getting pictures with all his favourite stars.

Earlier, the manager of the club had also shared a message for the special fan. ” “Hi Woody, thank you so much for your support, it means the world to me, to us, to Brentford that you support us and cheer us on,” he said in a video.

🐝 Thomas Frank has sent a message to Brentford fan Woody O’Rourke who he embraced after their win over Arsenal@BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/cP7rsZL5vO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 16, 2021

People on social media loved the gesture of the coach and the players, and the club’s initiative to recognise the young fan.

Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard earned the team a 2-0 win over Arsenal in their first fixture of the season. After the final whistle was sounded, Brentford FC supporters celebrated, belting out an emotional rendition of “Hey Jude” through the stands, even as scores were left teary-eyed.

“What an atmosphere,” said Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking after the victory. “The first time in the top-flight, we are opening the Premier League season and for our own fans, they can dream. We are top of the league.”