This breastfeeding mother has the best response after being asked to ‘cover up’ at restaurant

There is no perfect time or place for breastfeeding as it directly depends on the demand of the hungry baby. However, many a time the mother is criticised for breastfeeding in public. Recently, the mother of a four-month-old boy was told to ‘cover up’ by a male passerby for breastfeeding her baby at a restaurant in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas. Instead of reacting to the man’s comment, Melanie Dudley decided to act accordingly and covered up her face. Her partner, as reported by the Independent, clicked the picture of Dudley’s response and it soon went viral.

A family friend Carol Lockwood posted the picture on Facebook and wrote, “A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to “cover up” while feeding her baby, so she did!🤣 I’ve never met her, but I think she’s AWESOME!!! (Please share! With permission, I’ve made this post public — I’m SO over people shaming women for nursing!!!❤️👶❤️ [PS: To reduce speculation: it was a man who asked her to cover up, it was 90 degrees and extremely humid, and, no, she wasn’t in a Muslim country disrespecting traditions.🙄]”

From the time the picture has been posted, it has received several likes and shares as well as many supporting the act. While some called Dudley a genius, other stated that breastfeeding was exactly why breasts existed in the first place.

Talking to Yahoo, Dudley spoke about the pressure women face when it comes to breastfeeding in public. “I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself, I’m usually discreet, but we were seated in the back of the restaurant.”

