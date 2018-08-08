Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

This breastfeeding mother has the best response after being asked to ‘cover up’ at restaurant

From the time the picture was posted, it has received several likes and shares as well as many supporting the act. While some called Dudley a genius, other stated that breastfeeding was exactly why breasts existed in the first place.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 4:58:57 pm
breastfeeding mother, breastfeeding mother responds to cover up, cover up comment, breastfeeding, breastfeeding pictures, viral breastfeeding pic, This woman ‘covered up’ in the most hillarious way ever! (Source: Carol Lockwood/Facebook)
Related News

There is no perfect time or place for breastfeeding as it directly depends on the demand of the hungry baby. However, many a time the mother is criticised for breastfeeding in public. Recently, the mother of a four-month-old boy was told to ‘cover up’ by a male passerby for breastfeeding her baby at a restaurant in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas. Instead of reacting to the man’s comment, Melanie Dudley decided to act accordingly and covered up her face. Her partner, as reported by the Independent, clicked the picture of Dudley’s response and it soon went viral.

ALSO READ | Model breastfeeds in an iconic Grihalakshmi cover photo; garners mixed reactions on social media

A family friend Carol Lockwood posted the picture on Facebook and wrote, “A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to “cover up” while feeding her baby, so she did!🤣 I’ve never met her, but I think she’s AWESOME!!! (Please share! With permission, I’ve made this post public — I’m SO over people shaming women for nursing!!!❤️👶❤️  [PS: To reduce speculation: it was a man who asked her to cover up, it was 90 degrees and extremely humid, and, no, she wasn’t in a Muslim country disrespecting traditions.🙄]”

From the time the picture has been posted, it has received several likes and shares as well as many supporting the act. While some called Dudley a genius, other stated that breastfeeding was exactly why breasts existed in the first place.

Talking to YahooDudley spoke about the pressure women face when it comes to breastfeeding in public. “I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself, I’m usually discreet, but we were seated in the back of the restaurant.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement