Women marines in US make history, become first to graduate from San Diego boot camp

Fifty-three women have graduated as the first first-ever coed company to be trained by the US Marine Corps on the west coast. The women recruits underwent a gruelling exercise boot camp to become the first women in the service’s history to graduate from the historically all-male Marine Corps.

According to an NBC report, the history-making class, which includes 53 women and 344 men, began training in February, where six female drill instructors trained the mixed class.

In an interview with ABC, Private First class Emily Zamudio shared her experience of being part of the first gender-integrated company at the Marine Corps. “Roles here are really important to determine the future cycles of women coming here,” Zamudio said.

"Quitting's not an option for me." Private First class Emily Zamudio shares her experience as the first gender-integrated company at the Marine Corps' West Coast training depot in San Diego graduated. The company is made up of 53 women and 344 men.

According to a Reuters report, earlier, women recruits and drill instructors were only limited to the Marine boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. Women being recruited by the US Marine Corps on the west coast has broken the last gender barriers in the US armed forces, the website reported.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 8,000 views, with netizens cheering for the women recruits.