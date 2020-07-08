Brazilian President faces criticism for taking off mask after testing Covid-19 positive

Bolsonaro revealed his face to claim he was doing well, but is being criticised online. (Source: Rappler/ Twitter) Bolsonaro revealed his face to claim he was doing well, but is being criticised online. (Source: Rappler/ Twitter)

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, after downplaying the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic for weeks even as deaths mounted in the nation. The Brazilian president announced he had tested positive while speaking with the Brazilian press, and took off his mask to show he was doing fine. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media, with people criticising him for the gesture.

“I’m, well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro said.

“I thought I had it before, given my very dynamic activity. I’m president and on the combat lines. I like to be in the middle of the people,” he said. “Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me,” he added.

‘You can see my face, that I’m well, at ease, thank God. Everything is cool.’ — Watch the moment Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took off his mask after confirming that he tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/g8tihcEYaX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 7, 2020

Bolsonaro had often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” if he were to contract it.

There have been multiple protests over his handling of the pandemic with Brazil having the second highest number of cases in the world, behind only the US.

After the president’s test results were made public, people criticised Bolsonaro on social media. Many were angry with his handling of the situation in the country and some said it was “nothing but karma”.

Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for coronavirus, just exposed every journalist to the virus, in case you were wondering the extent to which these far-right anti-science demagogues are an immediate danger to society. https://t.co/neGHHrtzsJ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 7, 2020

Bolsonaro takes off his mask in front of reporters to say he is feeling well, despite the confirmation that he is infected by the coronavirus. Now the reporters are urged to be tested. Would it be so difficult to keep the damn mask on his face? 👇👇👇 https://t.co/pipJJUcJUL — Rosental (@Rosental) July 7, 2020

My dude is out here looking like the guy who just bitten by a zombie in the first five minutes of the movie but sure, Jair, sure https://t.co/nDsAdFHsOn — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) July 7, 2020

Sat there and breathed #TheCovid on the reporters. Just awful. https://t.co/kUxc22064G — Mr. LaFlare (@PictureMane) July 8, 2020

this should be a criminal offense – having full knowledge that you’re sick, yet deliberately exposing people to it https://t.co/AxddJBvQ71 — marga deona (@margavsmachine) July 8, 2020

Bolsonaro talking about his positive result, and taking off his mask… Is this still a joke to him? Poorest journalists ever. pic.twitter.com/HNgS9SCfAh — Sammi L (@sammiwhat) July 7, 2020

This man is so irresponsible, and selfish.

President Bolsonaro was tested positive, yet walked up to his press pool to tell them about it. Yes he was wearing a mask, couldn’t he have communicated with them virtually? @craigmelvin @MSNBC reporting. pic.twitter.com/qbuo6zf7BO — 💫Patsy💥Dryden ☘️🌊🦋🙏🏻🌺 (@Patta47cake) July 7, 2020

#Bolsonaro (finally) acknowledged grave risk posed by a virus he’d dismissed as just a “little flu.” “We know the fatality of the virus for those of a certain age, like me, above 65, and for those with comorbidities, diseases, other issues.” ARE YOU THINKING WHAT I’M THINKING? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 7, 2020

Karma strikes again. I would never wish this virus on my worst enemy but karma doesn’t care. #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/ZqgQo6Gc2r — Dwayne Walton (@23dwayne) July 7, 2020

#Bolsonaro tests positive for a virus he doesn’t believe in. I really, really, really shouldn’t but…. pic.twitter.com/ADuKkf6Csq — TRJFF (@TRJFF) July 7, 2020

Talk about irony. He is the same man who continually dismissed the high death toll and medical experts in his country. #bolsonarocovid #Brazil pic.twitter.com/T5sb3KE6bb — Michael J™ (@Arthurknight) July 7, 2020

am very shocked that the man who attended an anti-lockdown rally, refused to wear a face mask, let coronavirus run rampage through Brazil and said “It’s just a little flu or the sniffles” has now tested positive for Covid #bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/rKWhWS0Udc — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 7, 2020

Bolsonaro said he took the test, his fourth, on Monday after developing symptoms, including a high temperature.

