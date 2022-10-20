Brazilian man breaks Guinness World Record for ‘farthest eyeball pop’

Earlier this year, Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita from Brazil found himself included in the Guinness World Records 2023 book, holding the title for the “farthest eyeball pop (male)”.

Sidney made this record with a protrusion of 18.2 mm (or 0.71 inches) beyond his eye sockets. His record was verified in Brazil’s Sao Paulo on January 10, 2022, when an optometrist measured his eye protrusion using a device known as a proptometer.

Sidney discovered his unique biological condition at the age of nine. He has always loved showing off his eye-popping talent at gatherings amongst family and friends.

In conversation with the Guinness World Records, Sidney said that when he pops his eyeballs, he loses his vision for a few seconds before his eyes refocus.

Sidney loves to scare people on the street with his incredible eye-popping ability! 👀 pic.twitter.com/QpBJXmh9tJ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 19, 2022

He works full-time at the sales department of an electronic company and is also a drummer and a DJ and often cosplays as Uncle Fester from the Addams Family.

Talking about his world record, Sidney said, “Being a record holder is an amazing experience- out of this world- that now I really know what I am capable of! I have no words to describe so much happiness. I hope to make the most of this great opportunity as part of the Guinness World Records family.”