scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

‘The best team ever’: Brazilian legends Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Kaka watch Selecao defeat Switzerland at FIFA World Cup

A photo of the former Brazilian legends Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Kaka and Cafu turned the internet nostalgic as the players were part of the 2002 World Cup winning squad.

Former Brazilian legends Kaka, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo, FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar, Brazil v Switzerland, Selecao, Swiss, Neymar, Casemiro, football, samba, legends, viral, trending, Indian Express

If you have been an avid follower of football since the late 1990s or early 2000s, chances are you followed the legendary Brazilian team that had players like Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos. The team set the World Cup on fire in 2002 when it was held in South Korea and Japan, the last time the Selecao lifted the coveted trophy for a record fifth time.

Why are we talking about them? Well, the legendary players from the golden era of Brazilian football were in attendance as the Selecao won their second group match against Switzerland Monday. Former Brazilian greats Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Cafu and Kaka were in attendance at Stadium 974 as the Selecao defeated the Swiss by a solitary goal from Casemiro.

Also Read |FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi wears boots carrying names of his children. See pic

The photo of the former footballers sent social media into nostalgia mode as netizens recalled the golden days of Brazilian football. Former AC Milan and Real Madrid forward Kaka posted the photo on Instagram and it has amassed more than 1.1 million likes.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaká (@kaka)

“Watched this team play live. Absurd,” commented a user in Portuguese. “The best team ever,” said another. “I miss these geniuses,” expressed another netizen.

Former AC Milan legend Cafu was the captain of the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil squad while Ronaldo won the golden boot for scoring eight goals in the tournament, including a brace in the final against Germany. Left-back Roberto Carlos scored one goal while Kaka made only one brief appearance at the tournament.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
C Raja Mohan writes: Radical Islam is under challenge in Iran and Saudi A...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Radical Islam is under challenge in Iran and Saudi A...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Brazil will take on Cameroon in their final group match at the Lusail Stadium. They had defeated Serbia in their opening game with two goals from Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison. They were without their talismanic forward Neymar, who sustained an ankle injury in their tournament opener on November 24. The PSG star will miss the third match as well and is expected to be fit for the knockout stages.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 11:24:12 am
Next Story

‘The Kashmir Files is vulgar propaganda’: From Anupam Kher to Israeli envoy, who said what about Nadav Lapid’s comments

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close