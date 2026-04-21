‘Drop you off at the eternal station’: Brazilian influencer drowns at Ironman Texas after poignant last post

A Brazilian fitness influencer lost her life during a triathlon in Texas, US. Mara Flavia Souza Araujo went missing during the swimming segment of Ironman Texas, which was held Saturday, April 18, in Lake Woodlands, near Houston.
According to NBC News, the incident unfolded days after Araujo shared a reflective message with her followers, comparing life to a fast-moving train that could, at any moment, “drop you off at the eternal station.”
Her body was later found in approximately 10 feet of water on the same day, the report added.
Event organisers issued a statement expressing their condolences. “We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the athlete and will offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. Our gratitude goes out to the first responders for their assistance,” the statement read.
In a statement to NBC News, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said, “MCSO can confirm that Mara Flavia Souza Araujo, 38, of Brazil, died while competing in the Ironman event in The Woodlands on Saturday. Preliminary investigations indicate she drowned during the swimming portion of the event.”
Araujo, who had more than 60,000 Instagram followers, had posted a photo of herself standing on railroad tracks just days earlier. In the caption, written in Portuguese, she wrote, “Enjoy this ride on the bullet train that is life. And even with the speed of the machine blurring the landscape, look out the window — for at any moment, the train will drop you off at the eternal station.”
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She was an experienced triathlete, and had completed at least nine similar events over the past nine years.
DISCLAIMER: This article contains sensitive content regarding a tragic loss of life and emotional reflections on mortality. While provided for informational purposes, reader discretion is advised for those who may find such news distressing.