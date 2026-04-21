‘Drop you off at the eternal station’: Brazilian influencer drowns at Ironman Texas after poignant last post

A Brazilian fitness influencer lost her life during a triathlon in Texas, US. Mara Flavia Souza Araujo went missing during the swimming segment of Ironman Texas, which was held Saturday, April 18, in Lake Woodlands, near Houston.

According to NBC News, the incident unfolded days after Araujo shared a reflective message with her followers, comparing life to a fast-moving train that could, at any moment, “drop you off at the eternal station.”

Her body was later found in approximately 10 feet of water on the same day, the report added.

Event organisers issued a statement expressing their condolences. “We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the athlete and will offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. Our gratitude goes out to the first responders for their assistance,” the statement read.