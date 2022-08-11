Brazilian father-daughter duo rocks the internet with ‘Cheap Thrills’

If you are someone who loves scrolling through social media for watching some feel-good videos, then this father-daughter duo’s videos are a must-watch.

Pablo and Veronica, a father and daughter from Brazil who are internet sensations for their dazzling dance skills are seen grooving to Sia’s hit song ‘Cheap Thrills’ in their latest video.

Wearing matching outfits, their perfectly coordinated dance moves are a joy to watch. Their videos would surely hook you and make you watch them on repeat.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted 14 hours ago and it has received more than 6.26 lakh views so far. It also prompted netizens to post several comments as people praised the duo.

“She’s so good!” commented an Instagram user. “You both are great,” wrote another. “This week is more than special… Father’s week… Congratulations dad!” read another comment in Portuguese.

They regularly post videos of grooving to varied songs from all over the world on their Instagram page which has more than 2.2 million followers.

Many of their videos have garnered millions of views and they also danced to the insanely viral Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’ in February.

In another video posted on July 31 that has more than 1.2 million views, the duo can be seen dancing to the song ‘As It Was by Harry Styles’ against the backdrop of a swimming pool.