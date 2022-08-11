scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Brazilian father-daughter duo rocks the internet with ‘Cheap Thrills’

Pablo and Veronica, a father and daughter from Brazil who are internet sensations for their dazzling dance skills, are seen grooving to Sia’s hit song ‘Cheap Thrills’ in their latest video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 6:19:31 pm
Brazilian, father-daughter, duo, dance, Cheap Thrills, SiaThe duo regularly posts videos of grooving to varied songs from all over the world on their Instagram page.

If you are someone who loves scrolling through social media for watching some feel-good videos, then this father-daughter duo’s videos are a must-watch.

Pablo and Veronica, a father and daughter from Brazil who are internet sensations for their dazzling dance skills are seen grooving to Sia’s hit song ‘Cheap Thrills’ in their latest video.

Also Read |Dancers’ performance merging Bharatnatyam and Hip-Hop leaves internet in awe

Wearing matching outfits, their perfectly coordinated dance moves are a joy to watch. Their videos would surely hook you and make you watch them on repeat.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted 14 hours ago and it has received more than 6.26 lakh views so far. It also prompted netizens to post several comments as people praised the duo.

“She’s so good!” commented an Instagram user. “You both are great,” wrote another. “This week is more than special… Father’s week… Congratulations dad!” read another comment in Portuguese.

They regularly post videos of grooving to varied songs from all over the world on their Instagram page which has more than 2.2 million followers.

Many of their videos have garnered millions of views and they also danced to the insanely viral Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’ in February.

In another video posted on July 31 that has more than 1.2 million views, the duo can be seen dancing to the song ‘As It Was by Harry Styles’ against the backdrop of a swimming pool.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:19:31 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

3

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

Featured Stories

What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement