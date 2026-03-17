Brazilian bridesmaids dance to ‘Beedi’ at friend’s wedding: ‘Indian song every Brazilian knows’

A Brazilian bride’s wedding celebrations took on a lively Bollywood vibe thanks to her bridesmaids, and the internet can’t get enough of it. A video that has been widely shared on social media captures six Brazilian women dressed in vibrant lehengas dancing energetically to Beedi, the popular track from the film Omkara.
The performance happened during a pre-wedding event, where the bridesmaids not only matched the song’s high energy but also recreated the famous hook step originally performed by Bipasha Basu. Their enthusiasm and coordination quickly won praise online.
However, what truly caught the attention of many Indian viewers was the caption shared along with the clip. Posted on Instagram by Vick Capelari, it read: “POV: There’s ONE Indian song every Brazilian knows.” The caption also mentioned, “We danced Caminho das Índias for our friends’ wedding,” leaving several people curious about why the song enjoys such familiarity in Brazil.
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The explanation goes back to the popularity of the Brazilian TV series Caminho das Índias, which aired in 2009. The show centred on a cross-cultural romance and highlighted themes like caste divisions and cultural differences between India and the West. Its title translates to “India — A Love Story”.
Beedi, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj for Omkara, was used as the show’s opening track. Since it played at the start of every episode, many Brazilians grew up hearing the song, which helped cement its recognition across the country.
As the video spread online, viewers shared a mix of admiration and amusement. One user joked, “Such a huge body of absolutely beautiful music available in bollywood alone and this song is popular in Brazil.” Another wrote, “India is a beautiful country, so it is worth dancing on Bollywood songs.” A third comment read, “It’s beautiful cousin we all love Caminho das Indias.” Meanwhile, someone else added, “I’m stealing this idea for my wedding (he’s Indian too)!! Respectfully.”