Brazilian bridesmaids dance to ‘Beedi’ at friend’s wedding: ‘Indian song every Brazilian knows’

What truly caught the attention of many Indian viewers was the caption shared along with the clip

A Brazilian bride’s wedding celebrations took on a lively Bollywood vibe thanks to her bridesmaids, and the internet can’t get enough of it. A video that has been widely shared on social media captures six Brazilian women dressed in vibrant lehengas dancing energetically to Beedi, the popular track from the film Omkara.

The performance happened during a pre-wedding event, where the bridesmaids not only matched the song’s high energy but also recreated the famous hook step originally performed by Bipasha Basu. Their enthusiasm and coordination quickly won praise online.

However, what truly caught the attention of many Indian viewers was the caption shared along with the clip. Posted on Instagram by Vick Capelari, it read: “POV: There’s ONE Indian song every Brazilian knows.” The caption also mentioned, “We danced Caminho das Índias for our friends’ wedding,” leaving several people curious about why the song enjoys such familiarity in Brazil.