Photos from a Brazilian wedding go viral as bride uses sign language for guests

Kéziah Costa's wedding photos have taken social media by storm earning plaudits for her thoughtful gesture.

A bride from Brazil, Kéziah Costa, is being hailed on the internet after she signed the entire ceremony for her guests with special needs. Now, photos and videos from the ceremony are going viral.

The 27-year-old, who has been a professional interpreter since 2016, has a degree in education with a specialization in special needs. She has been a professional interpreter of Brazilain Sign Language (Libras) since 2016 at a basic education school. Given many of the guests attending the ceremony were deaf, and some were blind, the bride did what she is best at, even on her wedding day.

As groom Luan Wagner and she stood at the altar and a special hymn was sung by the choir, Costa spontaneously broke into signing the song for her guests, although there were many sign language volunteers present for the ceremony.

“When the praise ‘Hallelujah to the Lamb’ played at the wedding, I looked at the deaf and remembered that I am part of their lives too. My hand was itchy. I handed the bouquet to the groom and started to ‘sing’ with them, ” the newlywed told Brazilian website G1.

“When the ceremony was over, the guests were arriving and saying ‘when you started to sing in pounds, I was moved’, it is that I realised the proportion of what I had done,” Costa said.

The wedding was designed and planned in such a way it was accessible for all with any special needs.

“The wedding was planned to be accessible to listeners, the deaf and my deaf-blind friend,” the bride told the R7 news website. She was reportedly first introduced to sign language at her church’s outreach program at the age of 11.

The wedding took place took place in her church at Ribeirão das Neves in metropolitan region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

Although she had interpreters for the day, the bride couldn't stop herself from signing it listening to a hymn during the ceremony.

“Having sign language in our marriage was a form of pride, to demonstrate to our deaf friends that they have the same right and are on the same level,” she said.

Emerson Garbini, who has been a professional wedding photographer for 17 years, was documenting the wedding and said he felt “motivated” after seeing the bride’s gesture.

“When I say that my clients are the most beautiful, there is one more proof. The care and affection that the bride Kéziah Costa had with her guests in transmitting the phrases through the libras”, he wrote, while sharing the pictures that are going viral.

Many volunteers from the church's outreach programme was present at the wedding to translate the ceremony.

People on the internet were also moved by the bride’s gesture. Here’s how they reacted:

